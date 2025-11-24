Minnesota Wild face off against the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday exclusively on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- All NHL on ESPN Games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication
- 46 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week
The NHL season continues Wednesday, Nov. 26, featuring a Western Conference matchup as league-leading goaltender, Jesper Wallstedt and the Minnesota Wild take on Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.
Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.
Exclusive NHL game on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Wed, Nov 26
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.
- NHL Power Rankings: Each team’s quarter-season MVP
- Grading preseason bold predictions for all 32 teams
- The case for a new ‘playoff cutoff’ date
- Flyers honor young cancer patients with pregame SkateSkins
- NHL Bubble Watch: Projecting playoff hopes for all 32 teams
- ‘Cool and new thing for me’: Zdeno Chara on entrepreneurship, his new job with the Bruins and more
- Tuesday: Quarter-season grades for all 32 NHL teams
- Tuesday: Key prospects to watch at the CHL/USHL prospect showcase
- Wednesday: The NHL American Thanksgiving Panic Index
- Friday: Standouts, key takeaways from the CHL/USHL prospect challenge
