Monday Night Football’s Week 11 matchup between Cowboys and Raiders draws 17.9 million viewers

NFL

Monday Night Football’s Week 11 matchup between Cowboys and Raiders draws 17.9 million viewers

Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

ESPN’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Raiders (November 17, 8:15 p.m. ET) generated 17.9 million viewers, peaking at 21 million viewers late in the first half (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+). Season-to-date, Monday Night Football is on pace for the second most-watched season in 20 years on ESPN. Additional details on Monday Night Football Week 11 can be found below:

Tags
Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Lily Blum

Lily Blum

Based in New York City, Lily Blum is a communications Manager with a focus on ESPN’s NFL portfolio, The Savannah Bananas and high school sports. She is a Maryland native, Baltimore sports fan and proud University of Maryland graduate.
Back to top button