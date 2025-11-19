Monday Night Football’s Week 11 matchup between Cowboys and Raiders draws 17.9 million viewers

ESPN’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Raiders (November 17, 8:15 p.m. ET) generated 17.9 million viewers, peaking at 21 million viewers late in the first half (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+). Season-to-date, Monday Night Football is on pace for the second most-watched season in 20 years on ESPN. Additional details on Monday Night Football Week 11 can be found below: