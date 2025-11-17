Two exclusive NHL games this week on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Two exclusive NHL games this week on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo21 hours ago
  • Thursday on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu: Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET and Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks at 10 p.m.
  • The Point continues Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
  • All NHL on ESPN Games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication
  • 42 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The NHL season continues this week with two exclusive games on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Thursday, Nov 20, with a doubleheader beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers for an interconference matchup against Jake Guentzel and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Following at 10 p.m., the Los Angeles Kings, and top goal scorer Kevin Fiala take on the San Jose Sharks and Macklin Celebrini for a battle of California.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long
Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators
Thu, Nov 20 5 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: Steve Levy

Analyst: John Tortorella

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Contributor: Arda Öcal
7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analyst: AJ Mleczko

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal
10 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein

Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

In Studio: Steve Levy, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo21 hours ago
