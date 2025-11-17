Two exclusive NHL games this week on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu
- Thursday on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu: Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET and Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks at 10 p.m.
- The Point continues Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- All NHL on ESPN Games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication
- 42 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week
The NHL season continues this week with two exclusive games on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Thursday, Nov 20, with a doubleheader beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers for an interconference matchup against Jake Guentzel and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Following at 10 p.m., the Los Angeles Kings, and top goal scorer Kevin Fiala take on the San Jose Sharks and Macklin Celebrini for a battle of California.
Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long
Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Thu, Nov 20
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
|Host: Steve Levy
Analyst: John Tortorella
Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Contributor: Arda Öcal
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal
|10 p.m.
|ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu
|Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks
|Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Steve Levy, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.
- The NHL’s best this week: How the Devils move forward minus Hughes
- NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, one fantasy add for each team
- Which one-month NHL performances are for real? The road ahead for Marchand, Stamkos, Carlsson, more
- Western upheaval: Are the Mammoth, Ducks really this good?
- NHL trendspotting: Which first-month shock teams will stay red hot or ice cold?
- Wednesday: NHL Bubble Watch: Projecting playoff hopes for all 32 teams
- Thursday: Grading preseason bold predictions for every NHL team
- Friday: Updated NHL Power Rankings
