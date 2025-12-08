ESPN Events college basketball schedule continues this week with 2025 Jimmy V Men’s & Women’s Classics

Men’s Classic features an ESPN doubleheader at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9 – Clemson vs. No. 10 BYU at 6:30 p.m. ET and No. 18 Florida vs. No. 5 UConn at 9 p.m.

Women’s Classic features in-state rivals No. 11 Iowa vs. No. 10 Iowa State on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. on ESPN

This week, the 2025-26 men’s and women’s basketball seasons continue with two marquee events presented by ESPN Events. The 2025 Jimmy V Men’s Classic presented by Modelo tips off at Madison Square Garden in New York with an ESPN doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 9, featuring Clemson vs. No. 10 BYU at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by No. 18 Florida vs. No. 5 UConn at 9 p.m. The nightcap features winners of the past three NCAA men’s titles with the defending National Champion Gators going head-to-head against the Huskies, winners of back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024.

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden will be on the call for the men’s game on ESPN, while Mike Couzens and Bob Valvano, Jim Valvano’s brother, return to the booth for ESPN Radio.

The Jimmy V Women’s Classic presented by Modelo will tip off on Wednesday, Dec. 10 between in-state rivals No. 11 Iowa vs. No. 10 Iowa State at 7 p.m. on ESPN at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. ESPN’s lead women’s basketball commentator team of Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo will be on the call.

Matchups are available to stream on the ESPN App via direct-to-consumer or pay TV authentication.

The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The men’s Classic began in 1995 and is in its 31st year – 22nd at Madison Square Garden – and is part of ESPN’s V Week initiative, which utilizes platforms to encourage donations that fund life-saving cancer research. To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $264 million for the V Foundation since 1993. ESPN’s annual V Week has helped raise over $101 million over the past 18 years.

The Jimmy V Classics are among the 10 owned-and-operated and partnered events that ESPN Events has helped create for the 2025-26 college basketball season. These events account for more than 80 hours of programming across ESPN platforms while showcasing more than 40 teams.

About The V Foundation

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, ESPN commentator and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The V Foundation has funded over $458 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to funding the best scientists to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives. To learn more, visit v.org.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

