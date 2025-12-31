ESPN presents over 220 women’s college basketball matchups across networks, Jan. 1-6

ESPN networks to feature 16 ranked teams

Sunday’s ESPN tripleheader features Stanford at No. 16 North Carolina (1 p.m. ET), No. 22 Baylor at No. 10 Iowa State (3 p.m.) and No. 5 LSU at No. 12 Vanderbilt

ESPN’s industry leading coverage of women’s college basketball tips off the New Year with a stacked week of conference play, showcasing over 220 matchups across ESPN networks from Jan. 1-6. Featured conferences include the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, Ivy League, SEC and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

In all, 16 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN networks from Jan. 1-6, including 10 of the top 15.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Jan. 1-6):

Thursday Slate: New Year’s Day features numerous marquee matchups, including three straight linear conference bouts on ACC Network.

California at No. 16 North Carolina – noon ET ( Kevin Brown, Debbie Antonelli)

Stanford at NC State – 2 p.m. ( Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck)

18 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech – 4 p.m. (Mark Neely, Angel Gray)

Thursday also showcases eight additional ranked teams across ACC Network Extra and SEC Network+:

SMU at No. 13 Louisville – 2 p.m. ET | ACCNX

12 Vanderbilt at Arkansas – 2 p.m. | SECN+

Alabama at No. 3 South Carolina – 2 p.m. | SECN+

Florida at No. 23 Tennessee – 2 p.m. | SECN+

2 Texas at Missouri – 7:30 p.m. | SECN+

8 Oklahoma at Texas A&M – 8 p.m. | SECN+

11 Kentucky at No. 5 LSU – 8 p.m. | SECN+

Super Sunday: Sunday, Jan. 4 features over 40 women’s games across ESPN networks, including 11 on linear. The headliner of the day is the ESPN tripleheader, highlighting five ranked teams. The marquee lineup tips off with Stanford-No. 16 North Carolina at 1 p.m. ET, with Dave O’Brien and Debbie Antonelli on the call. Immediately following, ESPN is home to a Big 12 battle between two ranked opponents in No. 22 Baylor and No. 10 Iowa State. Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty have the call as Audi Crooks tries to keep the Cyclones undefeated. Closing out the ESPN action for the day, the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers head to Nashville to take on the 12th-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores at 5 p.m. in a top-12 SEC bout (Beth Mowins, Carolyn Peck).

Seven additional ranked teams make appearances across ESPN networks on Sunday:

Missouri at No. 11 Kentucky | noon, SEC Network ( Sam Gore, Charli Turner-Thorne )

) 18 Notre Dame at Duke | noon, ACC Network ( Courtney Lyle, Kelly Gramlich )

) 3 South Carolina at Florida | 2 p.m., SEC Network ( Tiffany Greene, Nell Fortner )

) 15 Ole Miss at No. 2 Texas | 3 p.m., ESPN2 ( Roy Philpott, Andraya Carter )

) Virginia Tech at No. 13 Louisville | 4 p.m., ACC Network ( Chuckie Kempf, Brooke Weisbrod )

) 23 Tennessee at Auburn | 4 p.m., SEC Network (Matt Schick, Andrea Lloyd)

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+: ESPN+ will showcase numerous women’s college basketball games between Jan. 1-6, including three matchups featuring a ranked team. No. 25 Princeton takes on Penn on Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the 21st-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders hosting Arizona (7 p.m.). Ranked action on Jan. 3 wraps up with No. 8 TCU facing the Utah Utes at 9 p.m.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Jan. 1-6)

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ via the ESPN App – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Thu, Jan 1 Noon California at No. 16 North Carolina

Kevin Brown, Debbie Antonelli ACC Network 2 p.m. Stanford at NC State

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 18 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Mark Neely, Angel Gray ACC Network Sun, Jan 4 Noon Missouri at No. 11 Kentucky

Sam Gore, Charli Turner-Thorne SEC Network Noon No. 18 Notre Dame at Duke

Courtney Lyle, Kelly Gramlich ACC Network 1 p.m. Stanford at No. 16 North Carolina

Dave O’Brien, Debbie Antonelli ESPN 2 p.m. Virginia at Florida State

Mark Neely, Angel Gray ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 3 South Carolina at Florida

Tiffany Greene, Nell Fortner SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 22 Baylor at No. 10 Iowa State

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN 3 p.m. No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 2 Texas

Roy Philpott, Andraya Carter ESPN2 4 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 13 Louisville

Chuckie Kempf, Brooke Weisbrod ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 23 Tennessee at Auburn

Matt Schick, Andrea Lloyd SEC Network 5 p.m. No. 5 LSU at No. 12 Vanderbilt

Beth Mowins, Carolyn Peck ESPN 6 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston College

Jenn Hildreth, Tabitha Turner ACC Network

