ESPN reaches multi-year extension with Major League Baseball Insider Jesse Rogers

ESPN today announced it has reached a multi-year extension with Major League Baseball Insider Jesse Rogers. The veteran reporter has covered the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and Major League Baseball on a national scale for ESPN since 2009.

Rogers’ reporting and writing for ESPN.com will continue during his new deal. He will also continue to make appearances on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight, SportsCenter and select MLB on ESPN Radio broadcasts.

“I’m excited to continue covering the sport I love at ESPN, telling the stories that matter most to fans and working with such a talented team of reporters,” said Rogers.

In 2018, Rogers published his book, Try Not to Suck: The Exceptional, Extraordinary Baseball Life of Joe Maddon, co-authored with Bill Chastain

