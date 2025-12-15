ESPN serves up NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals and Championship, Dec. 18 & 21

Kansas City field consists of No. 1 Kentucky, No. 1 Pitt, No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 3 Wisconsin

Championship broadcast live on ABC for the third straight year; semifinals slated for ESPN, Thu., Dec. 18

All matches will also stream on the ESPN App

It all comes down to Kansas City as ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship culminates this week live from the T-Mobile Center with the National Semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 18, followed by the Championship match on Sunday, Dec. 21.

The stage is set as the final four teams face off in the semifinals beginning with No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Pittsburgh in the first semifinal on Thursday, Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed 30 minutes later by No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Kentucky. Both matches will be presented on ESPN and available on the ESPN App.

For the third consecutive year, ABC is home to the Championship match, broadcasting live on Sunday, Dec. 21, at 3:30 p.m. and for the first time, ABC will also air a dedicated 30-minute preview show ahead of the Championship’s first serve, beginning at 3 p.m. Both the preview show and the match will be available on the ESPN App.

On the Mic

For the fourth straight year, game action for all three matches will be called by play-by-play commentator Courtney Lyle, alongside analysts Holly McPeak (three-time beach volleyball Olympian) and Katie George (2015 ACC Player of the Year). For the second consecutive year, the trio is joined by sideline reporter and former FSU beach volleyball standout Madison Fitzpatrick.

Studio Coverage

Studio Coverage will originate from the T-Mobile Center as Christine Williamson, Emily Ehman (four-year Northwestern standout) and Mary Wise (three-time AVCA Coach of the Year) bring viewers pre- and post-game insights and analysis throughout the semifinals and Championship.

The trio will prep viewers for all they need to know ahead the National Semifinals and National Championship match, bringing additional insight and analysis as a champion is crowded.

Every Serve, Every Angle

ESPN has all the action in Kansas City covered from every angle, including exclusive and behind-the-scenes coverage. This year, along with 25-plus cameras and two dozen replay sources, ESPN will have new and enhanced telestrations, giving the fans an additional in-depth look at the Xs and Os of the game.

Additionally, the presentation will have multiple jibs, giving fans a sweeping view over the arena. ESPN will also use six state-of-the-art slow-mo cameras to give viewers a look at the action at the net.

For the first time at the National Championship, the broadcast will feature Bolt 6, showcasing enhanced technology that shows viewers serve speed, spike speed, spike height and other statistical facets of the game.

In addition to the traditional main telecast, an alternate “High End Zone” viewing option will be available on ESPN+/ESPN App for the semifinals and the Championship, giving fans the option to watch the match from the end zone angle.

Kansas City Bound

The National Semifinals boast programs that have made a combined 15 national semifinal appearances. Pittsburgh is making its fifth consecutive trip to the National Semifinal with a No. 1 seed behind them as the Panthers look to hoist their first NCAA trophy. The Wildcats are making their first trip back to the semifinals since the ’20-21 season in which they cut down the nets in Omaha. Storied program Wisconsin makes its seventh trip to the national semifinals, looking to win the program’s second national title (2021). Rounding out the field are the Texas A&M Aggies, who are on the quest to win the program’s first national championship.

2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

Date Time (ET) Match Network Thu, Dec 18 6:30 p.m. No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Pittsburgh

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George, Madison Fitzpatrick ESPN

ESPN App * Between Match Coverage NCAA Women’s Volleyball Studio

Christine Williamson, Emily Ehman, Mary Wise ESPN

ESPN App * 30 mins after Semifinal 1 No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Kentucky

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George, Madison Fitzpatrick ESPN

ESPN App * Sun, Dec 21 3 p.m. NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Preview Show

Christine Williamson, Emily Ehman, Mary Wise ABC

ESPN App 3:30 p.m. NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George, Madison Fitzpatrick ABC

ESPN App * Following Championship match NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Trophy Ceremony ESPN App

* There will be two streams available on the ESPN App (Traditional Simulcast and High End Zone angle)

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

