ESPN showcases postseason college soccer with the 2025 Women’s and Men’s College Cups, December 5 – 15

Big 12’s TCU breaks new ground with its first-ever berth

ACC’s Duke returns to its sixth time, Stanford for its third consecutive Women’s College Cup and four-time champion Florida State makes its 15th appearance

2025 Women’s College Cup on ESPNU

ESPNU will present the 2025 Women’s College Cup semifinals featuring three top-seeded ACC teams – No. 1 Stanford, No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Florida State – and Big 12’s No. 2 TCU live from CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, Mo. The back-to-back semifinals kick off on Friday at 6 p.m. ET with TCU and Florida State taking center stage.

A 45-minute NCAA Women’s College Cup Studio Report with Mike Watts and Kacey White begins at 8 p.m. with pre- and post-game analysis on ESPNU.

The second semifinal match features No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Duke at 8:45 p.m., also on ESPNU. Jenn Hildreth and Lori Lindsey team up to call both matches, with Marion Crowder reporting.

The winners of Friday’s matchups meet for the Championship match on Monday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. on ESPNU. All matches will also stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV authentication.

Highlights:

Duke and Stanford set for high-stakes semifinal clash

Duke reached its sixth College Cup – and second straight year – with a 3-0 victory over Washington.

The Blue Devils are just the 12th program in NCAA history to reach back-to-back College Cups and remain the only team in the 2025 tournament yet to concede a goal, posting four straight shutouts. Duke now seeks its first national title after finishing runner-up in 1992, 2011, 2015.

Stanford secured its place with a decisive 5-1 win over Michigan State, earning a third consecutive Women’s College Cup appearance. This is the Cardinal’s fifth stretch of three straight College Cup appearances and the first since 2017-19. The three-time national champions (2011, 2017, 2019) are tied for the third-most titles in NCAA history.

Florida State and TCU meet in historic semifinal

Four-time champion Florida State makes its 15th College Cup appearance, riding an eight-game unbeaten streak.

TCU breaks new ground with its first-ever berth in the College Cup, doubling its program-best NCAA Tournament win total after back-to-back Big 12 titles.

2025 NCAA Women’s College Cup Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Dec 5 6 p.m. Semifinal #1

No. 2 TCU vs. No. 3 Florida State

Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey, Marion Crowder ESPNU 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s College Cup Studio Report

Mike Watts, Kacey White ESPNU 8:45 p.m. Semifinal #2

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Duke

Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey, Marion Crowder ESPNU Mon, Dec 8 7 p.m. Championship Match

Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey, Marion Crowder ESPNU

*Subject to change

2025 Men’s College Soccer Championship: Quarterfinal Round on ESPN+

Coverage of the Men’s Soccer Championship continues with the quarterfinals on Friday, Dec. 5. No. 7 Georgetown host No. 15 NC State at Shaw Field at 6 p.m., followed by No. 8 Portland facing No. 16 Furman at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ at Merlo Field in Portland, Ore.

On Saturday, quarterfinal matches begin at 1 p.m. when Washington takes on No. 4 Maryland at Ludwig Field, followed by No. 14 Akron hosting Saint Louis at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Men’s College Cup semifinals are slated for ESPNU on Friday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The Championship match is set for Monday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

2025 NCAA Men’s College Soccer Tournament Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Dec 5 6 p.m. Quarterfinal #1

No. 15 NC State at No. 7 Georgetown ESPN+ 10 p.m. Quarterfinal #2

No. 16 Furman at No. 8 Portland ESPN+ Sat, Dec 6 1 p.m. Quarterfinal #3

Washington at No. 4 Maryland ESPN+ 1 p.m. Quarterfinal #4

Saint Louis at No. 14 Akron ESPN+ Fri, Dec 12 6 p.m. Semifinal #1

Joe Malfa, Devon Kerr, Marion Crowder ESPNU 8 p.m. NCAA Men’s College Cup Studio Report

Alyssa Lang, Paddy Foss 8:30 p.m. Semifinal #2

Joe Malfa, Devon Kerr, Marion Crowder Mon, Dec 15 7 p.m. Championship Match

Joe Malfa, Devon Kerr, Marion Crowder ESPNU

*Subject to change

