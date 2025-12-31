ESPN’s Week 18 Doubleheader Saturday to decide NFC’s No. 1 seed & NFC West champion (Seahawks-49ers) and Impact NFC South Division championship (Panthers-Buccaneers)

Buck, Aikman, Salters and Rutledge on the Call for Seahawks-49ers; Fowler, Riddick, Orlovsky, George and Schrager work Panthers-Buccaneers

Games Available Across ESPN, ABC, ESPN App and ESPN Deportes

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli and MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats complement coverage of Seahawks-49ers

Comprehensive pre- and post-game programming frames Doubleheader Saturday and the final Sunday of the regular season

The NFL regular season concludes with major postseason implications on ESPN’s Doubleheader Saturday (January 3), as division titles and the NFC’s No. 1 seed are decided and impacted to open Week 18 across ESPN platforms. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers (7:45 p.m. ET) compete for the NFC West crown and the NFC’s top seed immediately after the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:15 p.m.) meet with the NFC South title at stake. Both games will be available across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, the ESPN App and on mobile via NFL+, with Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2) and MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats (ESPN App) added to the repertoire of viewing options for Seahawks-49ers.

The voices of Monday Night Football, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will be on the call from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Ca., as the winner of Seahawks-49ers will be awarded a coveted first-round bye in the NFL postseason after securing the No. 1 seed and the NFC West crown. The loser of the contest will then be seeded as a Wild Card, forced to play on the first weekend of the playoffs.

Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, Katie George and Peter Schrager will be on the call for Panthers–Buccaneers, a matchup that opens the final weekend of the NFL regular season from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. With a win, the Buccaneers will look to keep their pursuit of a fifth consecutive division championship alive. On the other hand, if the Panthers come out victorious, they would immediately clinch the NFC South and their first playoff berth since the 2017 season. For complete NFL playoff scenarios, click here.

New this season, ESPN will present two Week 18 alternate telecast options during Seahawks–49ers, headlined by Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli. The Manning brothers return to ESPN2 as the popular alternate-telecast airs for the first time in Week 18, bringing the show’s insights, chemistry and unscripted analysis to one of the most consequential games of the regular season. MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats — ESPN’s newest data- and analytics-driven alternate presentation, which debuted in Week 16 — will stream on the ESPN App, featuring Field Yates, Tim Hasselback, Dominique Foxworth and Seth Walder. Both alternative viewing options will begin at 8 p.m.

ESPN Studio Shows Surround Doubleheader Saturday and Week 18

ESPN’s signature studio programming will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the final weekend of the NFL regular season, beginning Saturday with NFL Countdown: Special Edition, featuring the voices of Monday Night Countdown, along with SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. NFL Countdown will anchor more than ten hours of NFL coverage on the opening day of Week 18, delivering news, analysis and live reports from Tampa and Santa Clara before the first game, at halftime and between matchups. NFL Matchup will also air earlier Saturday morning.

Coverage continues Sunday, January 4, as Sunday NFL Countdown recaps Saturday’s results and previews the remaining 14 games of the regular season. The weekend concludes with NFL Primetime, a second edition of SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, and multiple additional episodes of SportsCenter, all heavily focused on the NFL.

ESPN NFL Commentators Appear Throughout the Weekend

Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce, Marcus Spears, Michelle Beisner-Buck and Adam Schefter will be live from ESPN’s New York City studios for NFL Countdown: Special Edition on ESPN. The program will air from 2–4:15 p.m. ET, with 3–4:15 p.m. ET simulcast on ABC and return between games (approximately 7:30–7:50 p.m. ET). SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will air following Seahawks–49ers (approximately 11:30 p.m. ET).

Sunday NFL Countdown will air in its standard time slot (10 a.m.–1 p.m. ET, ESPN), with Mike Greenberg, Tedy Bruschi, Rex Ryan, Alex Smith, Erin Dolan and Schefter breaking down the Doubleheader Saturday games while previewing the remaining slate. ESPN’s group of national reporters – stationed across the country at consequential games – will contribute throughout the three-hour show:

Jeff Darlington: Tennessee at Jacksonville

Tennessee at Jacksonville Dan Graziano: Miami at New England

Miami at New England Kimberley Martin: Baltimore at Pittsburgh

Baltimore at Pittsburgh Sal Paolantonio: LA Chargers at Denver

LA Chargers at Denver Lindsey Thiry: Indianapolis at Houston

NFL Matchup, hosted by Sal Paolantonio, Darius Butler and Greg Cosell, and NFL Primetime, hosted by Chris Berman and Booger McFarland, will air in their traditional windows Saturday morning (7–7:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2) and Sunday evening (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN App), respectively.

NFL Postseason Games on ESPN

ESPN’s robust NFL postseason coverage will be spearheaded by a Monday night Wild Card (January 12) and Divisional Round (January 17 or 18) game. Buck, Aikman, Salters and Rutledge will be on the call for both contests. Additional information, including matchups and ESPN’s postseason coverage plans, will be made available on ESPN Press Room in the coming days.

