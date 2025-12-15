Golden Knights-Flyers delivers double-digit increases

Through 12 games, NHL on ESPN is averaging 557K viewers, +38% vs. YoY

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo18 hours ago

The 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN continued Thursday with the Golden Knights-Flyers on ESPN. The matchup delivered 476K viewers, +17% (peak: 618K) vs. the NHL on ESPN average last year.

Through 12 games, the NHL on ESPN is averaging 557K viewers, +38% YoY.

