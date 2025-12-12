LALIGA, Barclays Women’s Super League, and Bundesliga headline soccer on ESPN networks this weekend

FC Barcelona-CA Osasuna live on ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App on Saturday

Top-ranked FC Barcelona host CA Osasuna on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. ESPN FC’s pre-game coverage begins at noon and postgame analysis immediately following the match, both on ESPN+.

Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and reporter Gemma Soler (English) and Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will call the match.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., Alavés host No. 2 Real Madrid at Mendizorroza in Vitoria-Gasteiz, in the Basque Country, Spain, on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. ESPN FC will offer pre- and postgame coverage on ESPN+.

Adrian Healey, Kasey Keller and reporter Alex Kirkland (English) and Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will call the match.

LALIGA – Matchday 16 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Dec 12 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Girona FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Dec 13 8 a.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Valencia CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. RCD Mallorca vs. Elche CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. CA Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Getafe CF vs. RCD Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Dec 14 8 a.m. Sevilla FC vs. Real Oviedo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Levante UD vs. Villarreal CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. D. Alavés vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Dec 15 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Barclays Women’s Super League: U.S. stars Thompson, Girma, and Macario lead Chelsea FC Women at Brighton & Hove Albion WFC, Sunday on ESPN2 and ESPN+

The triad of U.S. Women’s National Team stars – Alyssa Thompson, Naomi Girma, and Catarina Macario – lead second-ranked Chelsea at No. 7 Brighton & Hove Albion in the league’s matchday 11 game on Sunday at 6:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Currently the reigning Women’s Super League champions for the sixth straight season, the star-studded Chelsea FC Women are entering the matchup having failed to win three straight league matches since the start of the 2018-19 season.

On Sunday at 9:30 a.m., ESPN+ will stream the week’s Women’s Super League marquee matchup: No. 5 Manchester United W.F.C. vs. No. 5 Tottenham Hotspurs F.C. Women

Barclays Women’s Super League schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, Dec 13 7 a.m. Everton vs. Arsenal ESPN+ Sun, Dec 14 6:55 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea ESPN2, ESPN+ 6:55 a.m. Manchester City vs. Aston Villa ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur ESPN+

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: FC Bayern München vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 on Sunday on the ESPN App

Top-ranked FC Bayern München host 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Allianz Arena live on ESPN+ Sunday at 11:30 a.m. in English and Spanish.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg, TSG Hoffenheim vs. Hamburger SV, FC St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfL Wolfsburg.

Bundesliga – Matchday 14 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Dec 12 2:30 p.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ Sat, Dec 13 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – The Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Hamburger SV ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+ Sun, Dec 14 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+

*Subject to change

Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. stars and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App

American standouts Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest and league-leading PSV Eindhoven face Heracles Almelo on ESPN+ on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Matchday 16 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, Dec 13 2 p.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. Heracles Almelo ESPN+ Sun, Dec 14 8:30 a.m. Ajax vs. Feyenoord ESPN+

*Subject to change

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

