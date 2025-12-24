Monday Night Football’s 49ers-Colts Matchup Draws 19.8 Million Viewers; Up 36% vs. 2024 Week 16

Monday Night Football’s 49ers-Colts Matchup Draws 19.8 Million Viewers; Up 36% vs. 2024 Week 16

Lily Blum 8 hours ago

ESPN’s Monday Night Football Week 16 matchup between the 49ers and Colts (December 22, 8:15 p.m. ET) generated 19.8 million viewers, up 36% compared to MNF’s 2024 Week 16 game (Saints-Packers). 49ers-Colts aired across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, the ESPN App, and for the first time ever (as a traditional NFL broadcast), on Disney+.

Season-to-date, Monday Night Football is averaging 16 million viewers (through Week 16 & 20 games) with one game to go. This viewership mark is set to rank as ESPN’s second-best MNF season in 20 years (2006-present). On January 3 (4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.), ESPN’s Saturday Doubleheader will conclude the regular season. Matchups and further details will be announced in the coming days.

MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats, ESPN’s first NFL analytics-powered presentation, debuted in Week 16 and was available across ESPN2 and the ESPN app. The statistics-driven alternate-presentation will return in Week 17 on ESPN2 and the ESPN app, continuing through the end of the season, with Field Yates, Dan Orlovsky and Luke Kuechly.

Photo of Lily Blum

Lily Blum

Based in New York City, Lily Blum is a communications Manager with a focus on ESPN’s NFL portfolio, The Savannah Bananas and high school sports. She is a Maryland native, Baltimore sports fan and proud University of Maryland graduate.
