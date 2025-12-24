Monday Night Football’s 49ers-Colts Matchup Draws 19.8 Million Viewers; Up 36% vs. 2024 Week 16

ESPN’s Monday Night Football Week 16 matchup between the 49ers and Colts (December 22, 8:15 p.m. ET) generated 19.8 million viewers, up 36% compared to MNF’s 2024 Week 16 game (Saints-Packers). 49ers-Colts aired across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, the ESPN App, and for the first time ever (as a traditional NFL broadcast), on Disney+.

Season-to-date, Monday Night Football is averaging 16 million viewers (through Week 16 & 20 games) with one game to go. This viewership mark is set to rank as ESPN’s second-best MNF season in 20 years (2006-present). On January 3 (4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.), ESPN’s Saturday Doubleheader will conclude the regular season. Matchups and further details will be announced in the coming days.

MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats, ESPN’s first NFL analytics-powered presentation, debuted in Week 16 and was available across ESPN2 and the ESPN app. The statistics-driven alternate-presentation will return in Week 17 on ESPN2 and the ESPN app, continuing through the end of the season, with Field Yates, Dan Orlovsky and Luke Kuechly.