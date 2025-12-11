SEC Storied: “The Fighting Tiger” chronicles LSU Gymnastics’ D-D Breaux

A career of over four decades and a legacy cemented in the Bayou. SEC fans can delve into the remarkable story of LSU gymnastics’ D-D Breaux in the latest SEC Storied. The film – “The Fighting Tiger” – was created by filmmakers Lisa Lax and Nancy Stern Winters and debuts Fri., Feb. 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network following LSU’s gymnastics meet against Auburn (8:45 p.m.).

“The Flighting Tiger” chronicles the extraordinary 43-year rise of Breaux, a relentless trailblazer whose career mirrors the evolution of women’s collegiate athletics.

“D-D Breaux defines the ability to simply get things done,” said filmmakers Lax and Stern Winters. “Her infectious energy is only outshined by her engaging enthusiasm. To sustain this optimum level of passion and purpose-filled work over four decades is beyond imagination. We are in awe.”

After an injury ended her own Olympic dreams, Breaux arrived at LSU in 1978 to find a program with no resources, little respect and an uphill battle for survival. How does someone keep fighting when the odds and the institution are stacked against her? Through grit, advocacy and unshakeable enthusiasm.

She fought institutional indifference, built community support and pushed for equity as Title IX reshaped the landscape, eventually transforming LSU from a struggling team practicing in a cramped, outdated gym, into an SEC Championship program and national powerhouse.

Sparked by D-D Breaux’s unwavering forward-thinking driven mind, LSU leads the way today for women in sports, championing NIL opportunities and empowering a new generation of female athletes – including stars like Livvy Dunne and Angel Reese – whose influence extends far beyond the arena.

Through a variety of interviews with athletes, coaches and colleagues, the film reveals Breaux’s fiery leadership, her pivotal partnership with current coach Jay Clark and her navigation of a rapidly changing sport, including the rise of social media stardom.

As Nick Saban reflects, Breaux was one of the most well-liked people in the entire athletic department. Although she retired in 2020, Breaux’s fingerprints were all over LSU’s historic 2024 NCAA Championship – the long-awaited triumph that affirms her legacy as the fearless architect of one of college gymnastics’ greatest success stories.

This film answers the question, can one person unequivocally make a difference?

Filmmaker Bios – Lisa Lax and Nancy Stern Winters

Collectively, identical twin sisters Lax and Stern Winters’ television and film productions have earned them 16 Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award and multiple CASE, Christopher, Cine Golden Eagle, Davey, Gracie, International Monitor, Tell, and Sabre Awards. In 2021, they were awarded an Olympic Golden Ring Award for Best Equality and Inclusion Content presented by the IOC. “The Fighting Tiger” is the pair’s sixth SEC Storied film, having directed “Coach Bernie” in 2015, “Mighty Ruthie” in 2016, “Once Upon a Comeback” in 2021, “CATCH98” in 2022 and “Bama SB” in 2024. After building illustrious careers at rival networks — Winters at ABC producing Wide World of Sports and directing soap operas and Lax at NBC Sports directing, producing, and managing the production of more than 500 short films & profiles for the Atlanta, Sydney & Salt Lake City Olympic Games — they fulfilled their lifelong dream of working together by joining forces in 2002.

