World Champions Cup golf live on ESPN, ESPN+ and ABC

The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s is an annual three-team, three-day stroke play tournament that is now the fourth global team competition on the worldwide golf calendar. This year’s event will have live play on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and the ESPN App.

This event will bring major champions, Hall of Famers and legends of the game together each representing Team USA, Team International and Team Europe, respectively. Each grouping will be contested over nine holes, with teams earning points for every hole won. After three days, the team with the highest point total will win The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s.

Sanctioned by the PGA TOUR, this event will be held in Clearwater, FL from December 4-7, 2025. The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s is guaranteed to bring innovation to golf while celebrating its traditions, captivating fans and showcasing international play on the world’s biggest stage.