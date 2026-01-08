2026 Australian Open Qualifying begins January 11 all in one place on the ESPN App

The Australian Open, tennis’ first major of 2026, begins Sunday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. ET with all qualifying matches streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ from Melbourne Park, Australia. Daily coverage will be available beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, and at 7 p.m. on Wednesday through the conclusion of play.

Within the ESPN App, subscribers can access Multiview on mobile and connected TV devices to watch up to four matches simultaneously. Additionally, Catch Up To Live allows subscribers to watch quick-turn highlights of all the key plays they missed or replay the entire match with “Play from Start” at any time.

In addition to the qualifying matches, ESPN+ will stream all charity matches during qualifying week, supporting the Australian Tennis Foundation and its work benefiting children in need. The charity matches will feature star players and special guests. To close the week, Roger Federer will return to Rod Laver Arena as part of the inaugural Opening Ceremony. Federer will also be featured in an exhibition match alongside Andre Agassi, Patrick Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt.

Charity match schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Network Tue, Jan 13 1 a.m. Elena Rybakina vs Qinwen Zheng ESPN+ 3 a.m. Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Musetti Wed, Jan 14 1 a.m. Elina Svitolina vs Amanda Anisimova 3:30 a.m. 1 Point Slam Thu, Jan 15 1 a.m. TBD 3 a.m. Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur Fri, Jan 16 1 a.m. Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime 4 a.m. Red Bull Bassline 8 p.m. Mixed Doubles Sat, Jan 17 3 a.m. Opening Ceremony with Roger Federer

*Subject to change

Following the qualifiers, the Australian Open main draw will begin Saturday, Jan. 17, with first-round coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and at 10 p.m. on ESPN2.

The 2026 Australian Open main draw men’s singles roster features

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) — World No. 1; six-time Grand Slam champion; seeking his first Australian Open title to complete the career Grand Slam

Jannik Sinner (ITA) — World No. 2; two-time, back-to-back Australian Open champion; 2024 U.S. Open and 2025 Wimbledon champion

Ben Shelton (USA) — World No. 8; 2025 Australian Open semifinalist

Taylor Fritz (USA) — World No. 9; 2024 U.S. Open finalist

Novak Djokovic (SRB) — World No. 4; 10-time Australian Open champion

The 2026 Australian Open main draw women’s singles roster features:

Aryna Sabalenka — World No. 1; two-time Australian Open and two-time U.S. Open champion

Iga Swiatek — World No. 2; six-time Grand Slam champion; seeking her first Australian Open title to complete career Grand Slam

Amanda Anisimova (USA) — World No. 3; 2025 Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist

Coco Gauff (USA) — World No. 4; 2023 U.S. Open and 2025 Roland Garros champion

Jessica Pegula (USA) — World No. 6; 2024 U.S. Open finalist

Madison Keys (USA) — World No. 7; 2025 Australian Open champion

