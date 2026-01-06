ABC Hockey Saturday delivers ESPN’s second most-viewed regular season game of the new rights deal

Saturday’s Penguins-Red Wings Game Averaged 1.6M viewers, +89% vs. last year’s NHL on ABC average; +51% vs. last year’s first ABC Hockey Saturday game

Through 13 games, NHL on ESPN is averaging 618K viewers, +33% YoY

The 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN continued Saturday with the first ABC Hockey Saturday matchup of the season. Penguins-Red wings delivered ESPN’s second most-viewed regular season game of the new rights deal. The game averaged 1.6M viewers (peak 1.8M), +89% vs. last year’s NHL on ABC average and +51% vs. last year’s first ABC Hockey Saturday game.

Through 13 games, the NHL on ESPN is averaging 618K viewers, +33% vs. YoY.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected]

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612