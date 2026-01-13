ABC Hockey Saturday’s New York Rangers-Boston Bruins matchup delivered double-digit increases

HockeyNHL

ABC Hockey Saturday’s New York Rangers-Boston Bruins matchup delivered double-digit increases

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo1 day ago
  • Saturday’s Rangers-Bruins matchup averaged 1.1M viewers, +35% vs. last season’s ABC average
  • Through two games, NHL on ABC is averaging 1.3M viewers, +54% YoY
  • Through 14 games, NHL on ESPN is averaging 660K viewers, +30% YoY

The 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN continued Saturday with an Original Six ABC Hockey Saturday matchup. New York Rangers-Boston Bruins delivered 1.1M viewers (peak: 1.3M), +35% vs. last season’s ABC average.

Through two games, the NHL on ABC is averaging 1.3M viewers, +54% YoY. Through 14 games, the NHL on ESPN is averaging 660K viewers, +30% YoY.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Tags
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo1 day ago
Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo

Andrea DiCristoforo

Based out of the Los Angeles Production Center in LA, California, Andrea DiCristoforo is a Communications Manager focusing on the NHL, X Games, ESPN Events and Men's & Women's College Hockey. Prior to joining ESPN in 2022, Andrea worked in Olympic Sports. She is also a proud graduate from the University of New Hampshire.
Back to top button