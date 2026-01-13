ABC Hockey Saturday’s New York Rangers-Boston Bruins matchup delivered double-digit increases

Saturday’s Rangers-Bruins matchup averaged 1.1M viewers, +35% vs. last season’s ABC average

The 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN continued Saturday with an Original Six ABC Hockey Saturday matchup. New York Rangers-Boston Bruins delivered 1.1M viewers (peak: 1.3M), +35% vs. last season’s ABC average.

Through two games, the NHL on ABC is averaging 1.3M viewers, +54% YoY. Through 14 games, the NHL on ESPN is averaging 660K viewers, +30% YoY.

