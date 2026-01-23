ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release to unveil the 2026 ACC Schedule – Monday, Jan. 26, on ACC Network and ESPN2

ACCN’s Taylor Tannebaum to host two-hour ACC schedule special with Jimbo Fisher, Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal at 6 p.m. ET

Exclusive first look at game dates, marquee matchups and rivalry games

First hour to simulcast on ESPN2

The Atlantic Coast Conference will unveil its full 2026 football schedule during a two-hour ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release special on Monday, Jan. 26, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network. The first hour of the special will simulcast on ESPN2.

The program will provide fans an exclusive first look at ACC game dates for the 2026 season, highlighting marquee matchups, traditional rivalries and key storylines across the conference.

ACC Huddle host Taylor Tannebaum will be joined by analysts Jimbo Fisher – the 2013 national championship-winning head coach, former Clemson captain Eric Mac Lain and Virginia Tech Hall of Famer Eddie Royal.

Beginning in 2026, the ACC is moving to a nine-game conference scheduling model featuring nine league games and a minimum of 10 games annually against Power Four opponents.

The conference is coming off a successful 2025 season, finishing 9–5 in postseason play—tied for the most postseason wins in ACC history. The ACC also went 7–3 against fellow Power 4 conferences, including a perfect 4–0 mark versus the SEC, highlighted by Miami’s run to the CFP National Championship Game.