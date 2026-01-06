ESPN Digital & Social: No. 1 in November 2025

ESPN Digital & Social was once again No. 1 in the U.S. Sports Category in November with 228.6 million unique users, reaching 81% of the U.S. adult population across digital, YouTube and social media platforms, according to recently released Comscore data.

The ESPN App also remained No. 1 in November, reaching 30.8 million unique users, more than the next seven non-ESPN apps combined in the Mobile Sports App category and up 7% YoY.

In addition, the ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among fantasy sports apps with 12.0 million unique users, up 7% YoY and 4.8 million more than its nearest competitor.

For the 53rd consecutive month ESPN Social was No. 1 among sports properties, reaching 501 million engagements in November, more than 16.7 million per day.

ESPN.com was No. 1 across the web in November with 69.7 million unique visitors.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

