ESPN men’s college basketball schedule delivers six days of conference showdowns and ranked matchups, Jan. 27–Feb. 1
- College GameDay Covered by State Farm® heads to Lawrence ahead of No. 13 BYU at No. 14 Kansas
- No. 23 Alabama at No. 19 Florida headlines ESPN on ABC Sunday (1 p.m. ET)
- Undefeated No. 24 Miami (OH) hosts UMass Tuesday night on ESPNU
ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage continues with six consecutive days of conference action from Tuesday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 1, featuring ranked matchups, rivalry games and marquee showdowns across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.
The schedule spotlights conference play from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, NEC, Ohio Valley, WCC and more, as the race toward March continues to intensify.
ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 27-Feb. 1):
- Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive Insurance: Super Tuesday tips off the week with marquee matchups headlined by No. 15 Arkansas at Oklahoma (7 p.m., ESPN), followed by Kentucky at No. 18 Vanderbilt (9 p.m., ESPN). Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw team up to call the action from Norman, while Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Alyssa Lang are on site in Nashville. Additional Super Tuesday matchups include No. 17 Virginia at Notre Dame (7 p.m., ESPN2), Syracuse at NC State (7 p.m., ESPNU), and UMass at No. 24 Miami (OH) (9 p.m., ESPNU) as the RedHawks put their undefeated record on the line.
- College GameDay: ESPN’s College GameDay returns to Kansas for the 13th time, tied for the second-most visits in show history. The show airs at 11 a.m. ET from Allen Fieldhouse and leads into a ranked Big 12 showdown as No. 13 BYU, led by AJ Dybantsa, visits No. 14 Kansas and Darryn Peterson (4:30 p.m., ESPN). College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams. Dan Shulman and Bilas will call the game.
- Saturday Slate: Saturdays on ESPN continue to deliver with over 12 hours of live game action pitting the nation’s top teams. This weekend’s slate includes No. 4 Duke at Virginia Tech (noon, ESPN), SMU at No. 20 Louisville (2 p.m., ESPN), No. 13 BYU at No. 14 Kansas (4:30 p.m., ESPN) Kentucky at No. 15 Arkansas (6:30 p.m., ESPN), Auburn at Tennessee (8:30 p.m., ESPN) and Saint Mary’s at No. 6 Gonzaga (10:30 p.m., ESPN). ESPN icon Dick Vitale makes his 2026 announcing debut for Duke at Virginia Tech alongside Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander.
- ESPN on ABC Presented by Principal: The first of five men’s college basketball games this season on ABC tips Sunday, Feb. 1, with a marquee SEC matchup as No. 23 Alabama travels to No. 19 Florida (1 p.m., ABC). Alabama is led by sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr., while Florida counters with one of the nation’s top frontcourts. Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes are on the call from Gainesville.
Through Saturday, Jan. 24, men’s college basketball viewership on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU) is pacing up 18% year-over-year. Games on ESPN are averaging 830K viewers, up 7% year-over-year, and ESPN has aired five of the top 15 games of the season across all networks.
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 27-Feb. 1):
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Tue, Jan 27
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
Jason Earle, Terrence Oglesby
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 Arkansas at Oklahoma
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|No. 17 Virginia at Notre Dame
Wes Durham, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at NC State
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 23 Alabama
Kevin Fitzgerald, Richard Hendrix
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Kentucky at No. 18 Vanderbilt
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|UMass at No. 24 Miami (OH)
Robert Lee, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|Wed, Jan 28
|7 p.m.
|Texas at Auburn
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Rice at East Carolina
Mike Cory, Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee at Georgia
John Schriffen, Daymeon Fishback
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|California at Florida State
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Mississippi State at LSU
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN+
|9 p.m.
|No. 10 Houston at TCU
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|South Florida at Tulane
Pete Sousa, Chris Spatola
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|No. 19 Florida at South Carolina
Roy Philpott, Rodney Terry
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Stanford at Miami
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan 29
|8 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at Memphis
Rich Hollenberg, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Presbyterian at High Point
Shawn Kenney, John Williams
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|Hawai’i at UC Irvine
Dave Feldman, Austin Croshere
|ESPNU
|Fri, Jan 30
|8 p.m.
|Mount St. Mary’s at Saint Peter’s
Derek Jones, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Loyola (Chicago) at VCU
Mike Corey, John Giannini
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jan 31
|Noon
|No. 4 Duke at Virginia Tech
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 11 Texas Tech at UCF
Rich Hollenberg, King McClure
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Pittsburgh at No. 22 Clemson
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Georgia
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|SMU at No. 20 Louisville
Kevin Brown, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Texas at Oklahoma
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 16 North Carolina at Georgia Tech
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Long Island at Central Connecticut State
Robert Lee, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Missouri
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|Baylor at West Virginia
Eric Frede, Mark Adams
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|California at Miami
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Norfolk State at Howard
Jason Ross, Brandon Johnson
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 13 BYU at No. 14 Kansas
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Utah
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Rice at Charlotte
Shawn Kenney, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|LSU at South Carolina
Kevin Fitzgerald, Rodney Terry
|SECN
|6 p.m.
|Stanford at Florida State
Anish Shroff, Terrence Oglesby
|ACCN
|6:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at No. 15 Arkansas
Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|South Florida at Temple
Eric Rothman, Tim Welsh
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|UAB at North Texas
Pete Sousa, Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Auburn at Tennessee
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 18 Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
Richard Cross, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|10 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston
James Westling, John Williams
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|Saint Mary’s at No. 6 Gonzaga
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN
|Sun, Feb 1
|1 p.m.
|No. 23 Alabama at No. 19 Florida
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Chattanooga at Furman
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Wichita State at Tulsa
Joe Malfa, Mark Wise
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Tulane at Memphis
Ted Emrich, King McClure
|ESPN2