ESPN men’s college basketball schedule delivers six days of conference showdowns and ranked matchups, Jan. 27–Feb. 1

College Basketball - Men's

  • College GameDay Covered by State Farm® heads to Lawrence ahead of No. 13 BYU at No. 14 Kansas
  • No. 23 Alabama at No. 19 Florida headlines ESPN on ABC Sunday (1 p.m. ET)
  • Undefeated No. 24 Miami (OH) hosts UMass Tuesday night on ESPNU

ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage continues with six consecutive days of conference action from Tuesday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 1, featuring ranked matchups, rivalry games and marquee showdowns across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.

The schedule spotlights conference play from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, NEC, Ohio Valley, WCC and more, as the race toward March continues to intensify.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 27-Feb. 1):

  • Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive Insurance: Super Tuesday tips off the week with marquee matchups headlined by No. 15 Arkansas at Oklahoma (7 p.m., ESPN), followed by Kentucky at No. 18 Vanderbilt (9 p.m., ESPN). Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw team up to call the action from Norman, while Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Alyssa Lang are on site in Nashville. Additional Super Tuesday matchups include No. 17 Virginia at Notre Dame (7 p.m., ESPN2), Syracuse at NC State (7 p.m., ESPNU), and UMass at No. 24 Miami (OH) (9 p.m., ESPNU) as the RedHawks put their undefeated record on the line.
  • College GameDay: ESPN’s College GameDay returns to Kansas for the 13th time, tied for the second-most visits in show history. The show airs at 11 a.m. ET from Allen Fieldhouse and leads into a ranked Big 12 showdown as No. 13 BYU, led by AJ Dybantsa, visits No. 14 Kansas and Darryn Peterson (4:30 p.m., ESPN). College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams. Dan Shulman and Bilas will call the game.
  • Saturday Slate: Saturdays on ESPN continue to deliver with over 12 hours of live game action pitting the nation’s top teams. This weekend’s slate includes No. 4 Duke at Virginia Tech (noon, ESPN), SMU at No. 20 Louisville (2 p.m., ESPN), No. 13 BYU at No. 14 Kansas (4:30 p.m., ESPN) Kentucky at No. 15 Arkansas (6:30 p.m., ESPN), Auburn at Tennessee (8:30 p.m., ESPN) and Saint Mary’s at No. 6 Gonzaga (10:30 p.m., ESPN). ESPN icon Dick Vitale makes his 2026 announcing debut for Duke at Virginia Tech alongside Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander.

  • ESPN on ABC Presented by Principal: The first of five men’s college basketball games this season on ABC tips Sunday, Feb. 1, with a marquee SEC matchup as No. 23 Alabama travels to No. 19 Florida (1 p.m., ABC). Alabama is led by sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr., while Florida counters with one of the nation’s top frontcourts. Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes are on the call from Gainesville.

Through Saturday, Jan. 24, men’s college basketball viewership on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU) is pacing up 18% year-over-year. Games on ESPN are averaging 830K viewers, up 7% year-over-year, and ESPN has aired five of the top 15 games of the season across all networks.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 27-Feb. 1):

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Tue, Jan 27 6 p.m. Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
Jason Earle, Terrence Oglesby		 ACCN
7 p.m. No. 15 Arkansas at Oklahoma
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 ESPN
7 p.m. No. 17 Virginia at Notre Dame
Wes Durham, Debbie Antonelli		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Syracuse at NC State
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander		 ESPNU
8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams		 ACCN
8 p.m. Missouri at No. 23 Alabama
Kevin Fitzgerald, Richard Hendrix		 SECN
9 p.m. Kentucky at No. 18 Vanderbilt
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang		 ESPN
9 p.m. UMass at No. 24 Miami (OH)
Robert Lee, Mark Adams		 ESPNU
Wed, Jan 28 7 p.m. Texas at Auburn
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Rice at East Carolina
Mike Cory, Perry Clark		 ESPNU
7 p.m. Tennessee at Georgia
John Schriffen, Daymeon Fishback		 SECN
7 p.m. California at Florida State
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim		 ACCN
7 p.m. Mississippi State at LSU
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 SECN+
9 p.m. No. 10 Houston at TCU
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham		 ESPN2
9 p.m. South Florida at Tulane
Pete Sousa, Chris Spatola		 ESPNU
9 p.m. No. 19 Florida at South Carolina
Roy Philpott, Rodney Terry		 SECN
9 p.m. Stanford at Miami
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress		 ACCN
Thu, Jan 29 8 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Memphis
Rich Hollenberg, Jon Crispin		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Presbyterian at High Point
Shawn Kenney, John Williams		 ESPNU
11 p.m. Hawai’i at UC Irvine
Dave Feldman, Austin Croshere		 ESPNU
Fri, Jan 30 8 p.m. Mount St. Mary’s at Saint Peter’s
Derek Jones, Tim Welsh		 ESPNU
9 p.m. Loyola (Chicago) at VCU
Mike Corey, John Giannini		 ESPN2
Sat, Jan 31 Noon No. 4 Duke at Virginia Tech
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale		 ESPN
Noon No. 11 Texas Tech at UCF
Rich Hollenberg, King McClure		 ESPN2
Noon Pittsburgh at No. 22 Clemson
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams		 ACCN
1 p.m. Texas A&M at Georgia
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise		 SECN
2 p.m. SMU at No. 20 Louisville
Kevin Brown, Debbie Antonelli		 ESPN
2 p.m. Texas at Oklahoma
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin		 ESPN2
2 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina at Georgia Tech
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott		 ACCN
2 p.m. Long Island at Central Connecticut State
Robert Lee, Noah Savage		 ESPNU
3:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Missouri
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
4 p.m. Baylor at West Virginia
Eric Frede, Mark Adams		 ESPN2
4 p.m. California at Miami
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress		 ACCN
4 p.m. Norfolk State at Howard
Jason Ross, Brandon Johnson		 ESPNU
4:30 p.m. No. 13 BYU at No. 14 Kansas
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas		 ESPN
6 p.m. Oklahoma State at Utah
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams		 ESPN2
6 p.m. Rice at Charlotte
Shawn Kenney, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU
6 p.m. LSU at South Carolina
Kevin Fitzgerald, Rodney Terry		 SECN
6 p.m. Stanford at Florida State
Anish Shroff, Terrence Oglesby		 ACCN
6:30 p.m. Kentucky at No. 15 Arkansas
Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
8 p.m. South Florida at Temple
Eric Rothman, Tim Welsh		 ESPN2
8 p.m. UAB at North Texas
Pete Sousa, Perry Clark		 ESPNU
8:30 p.m. Auburn at Tennessee
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 ESPN
8:30 p.m. No. 18 Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
Richard Cross, Pat Bradley		 SECN
10 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Sam Houston
James Westling, John Williams		 ESPN2
10:30 p.m. Saint Mary’s at No. 6 Gonzaga
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham		 ESPN
Sun, Feb 1 1 p.m. No. 23 Alabama at No. 19 Florida
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes		 ABC
1 p.m. Chattanooga at Furman
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener		 ESPN2
2 p.m. Wichita State at Tulsa
Joe Malfa, Mark Wise		 ESPNU
3 p.m. Tulane at Memphis
Ted Emrich, King McClure		 ESPN2
