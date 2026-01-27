ESPN men’s college basketball schedule delivers six days of conference showdowns and ranked matchups, Jan. 27–Feb. 1

College GameDay Covered by State Farm ® heads to Lawrence ahead of No. 13 BYU at No. 14 Kansas

ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage continues with six consecutive days of conference action from Tuesday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 1, featuring ranked matchups, rivalry games and marquee showdowns across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.

The schedule spotlights conference play from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, NEC, Ohio Valley, WCC and more, as the race toward March continues to intensify.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 27-Feb. 1):

Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive Insurance : Super Tuesday tips off the week with marquee matchups headlined by No. 15 Arkansas at Oklahoma (7 p.m., ESPN), followed by Kentucky at No. 18 Vanderbilt (9 p.m., ESPN). Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw team up to call the action from Norman, while Karl Ravech , Jimmy Dykes and Alyssa Lang are on site in Nashville. Additional Super Tuesday matchups include No. 17 Virginia at Notre Dame (7 p.m., ESPN2), Syracuse at NC State (7 p.m., ESPNU), and UMass at No. 24 Miami (OH) (9 p.m., ESPNU) as the RedHawks put their undefeated record on the line.

ESPN on ABC Presented by Principal: The first of five men’s college basketball games this season on ABC tips Sunday, Feb. 1, with a marquee SEC matchup as No. 23 Alabama travels to No. 19 Florida (1 p.m., ABC). Alabama is led by sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr., while Florida counters with one of the nation’s top frontcourts. Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes are on the call from Gainesville.

Through Saturday, Jan. 24, men’s college basketball viewership on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2 & ESPNU) is pacing up 18% year-over-year. Games on ESPN are averaging 830K viewers, up 7% year-over-year, and ESPN has aired five of the top 15 games of the season across all networks.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 27-Feb. 1):

