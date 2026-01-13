ESPN men’s college basketball schedule features 17 Top 25 teams and four ranked matchups, Jan. 13–18

235+ games across ESPN networks

Six of the nation’s top-10 teams in action

Four ranked-vs.-ranked matchups across ACC, SEC and Big 12

ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage continues at full throttle this week, featuring more than 235 games and 17 AP Top 25 teams in action from January 13–18. Games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), with additional matchups streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.

The schedule includes six consecutive days of live action across ESPN’s linear networks, spotlighting conference play from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Horizon, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, West Coast Conference, and more. Across the week, fans can catch four ranked matchups and multiple national title contenders.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 13-18):

Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive Insurance: Super Tuesday tips off the week with marquee matchups headlined by No. 16 Virginia at No. 20 Louisville (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2), followed by a Big 12 showdown as unbeaten No. 2 Iowa State visits Kansas at historic Phog Allen Fieldhouse (9 p.m., ESPN). Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander call the action from Louisville, with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas courtside at Kansas. Additional Super Tuesday action includes No. 19 Florida at Oklahoma (9 p.m., ESPN2) and a West Coast Conference clash between Saint Mary’s and San Francisco (11 p.m., ESPN2).

Ranked vs. ranked showdowns: Top 25 showdowns will take place across the ACC, SEC and Big 12 this week. In addition to No. 16 Virginia at No. 20 Louisville, Saturday will see three ranked matchups including No. 19 Florida at undefeated No. 10 Vanderbilt (2 p.m., ESPN) and No. 17 Arkansas at No. 21 Georgia (4 p.m., ESPN2) in the SEC. Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes call the action from Nashville, with Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw calling the Razorbacks-Bulldogs showdown. In the Big 12, No. 11 BYU and star freshman AJ Dybantsa take on No. 15 Texas Tech (8 p.m., ESPN). Dave Flemming and Fran Fraschilla are on the call from Lubbock.

Undefeated records on the line: In addition to both Iowa State and Vanderbilt putting their undefeated records on the line on ESPN networks this week, No. 1 Arizona, 16-0, takes on UCF in Orlando on Saturday. Led by Wooden Award midseason watchlist members Jaden Bradley and Koa Peat, the Wildcats own wins over ranked programs UConn (No. 3), Alabama (No. 18) and Florida (No. 19). Rich Hollenberg and King McClure will call Saturday’s game (4 p.m., ESPN). Plus, undefeated Miami (OH) takes on Central Michigan on Tuesday and Buffalo on Saturday, both streaming on ESPN+.

ESPN+: ESPN+ will exclusively stream 175 games this week, offering wall-to-wall coverage of conference play across the Big Sky, Big South, Conference USA, MAC, Patriot League, Southern Conference, and more. Among the highlights: No. 9 Gonzaga vs. Seattle U on Saturday (10 p.m.), a rematch of the January 2 overtime thriller narrowly won by the Zags.

Bracketology Update

Last week, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi unveiled a brand new Bracketology design, complete with new graphics and important new features including breakout charts showcasing how teams’ projections change week-over-week. Updated projections will be released every Tuesday and Friday throughout the season.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 13-18):

