ESPN men’s college basketball schedule features 17 Top 25 teams and four ranked matchups, Jan. 13–18
- 235+ games across ESPN networks
- Six of the nation’s top-10 teams in action
- Four ranked-vs.-ranked matchups across ACC, SEC and Big 12
ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage continues at full throttle this week, featuring more than 235 games and 17 AP Top 25 teams in action from January 13–18. Games will air across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), with additional matchups streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.
The schedule includes six consecutive days of live action across ESPN’s linear networks, spotlighting conference play from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Horizon, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, West Coast Conference, and more. Across the week, fans can catch four ranked matchups and multiple national title contenders.
ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 13-18):
- Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive Insurance: Super Tuesday tips off the week with marquee matchups headlined by No. 16 Virginia at No. 20 Louisville (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2), followed by a Big 12 showdown as unbeaten No. 2 Iowa State visits Kansas at historic Phog Allen Fieldhouse (9 p.m., ESPN). Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander call the action from Louisville, with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas courtside at Kansas. Additional Super Tuesday action includes No. 19 Florida at Oklahoma (9 p.m., ESPN2) and a West Coast Conference clash between Saint Mary’s and San Francisco (11 p.m., ESPN2).
- Ranked vs. ranked showdowns: Top 25 showdowns will take place across the ACC, SEC and Big 12 this week. In addition to No. 16 Virginia at No. 20 Louisville, Saturday will see three ranked matchups including No. 19 Florida at undefeated No. 10 Vanderbilt (2 p.m., ESPN) and No. 17 Arkansas at No. 21 Georgia (4 p.m., ESPN2) in the SEC. Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes call the action from Nashville, with Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw calling the Razorbacks-Bulldogs showdown. In the Big 12, No. 11 BYU and star freshman AJ Dybantsa take on No. 15 Texas Tech (8 p.m., ESPN). Dave Flemming and Fran Fraschilla are on the call from Lubbock.
- Undefeated records on the line: In addition to both Iowa State and Vanderbilt putting their undefeated records on the line on ESPN networks this week, No. 1 Arizona, 16-0, takes on UCF in Orlando on Saturday. Led by Wooden Award midseason watchlist members Jaden Bradley and Koa Peat, the Wildcats own wins over ranked programs UConn (No. 3), Alabama (No. 18) and Florida (No. 19). Rich Hollenberg and King McClure will call Saturday’s game (4 p.m., ESPN). Plus, undefeated Miami (OH) takes on Central Michigan on Tuesday and Buffalo on Saturday, both streaming on ESPN+.
- ESPN+: ESPN+ will exclusively stream 175 games this week, offering wall-to-wall coverage of conference play across the Big Sky, Big South, Conference USA, MAC, Patriot League, Southern Conference, and more. Among the highlights: No. 9 Gonzaga vs. Seattle U on Saturday (10 p.m.), a rematch of the January 2 overtime thriller narrowly won by the Zags.
Bracketology Update
Last week, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi unveiled a brand new Bracketology design, complete with new graphics and important new features including breakout charts showcasing how teams’ projections change week-over-week. Updated projections will be released every Tuesday and Friday throughout the season.
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 13-18):
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Tue, Jan 13
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 Virginia at No. 20 Louisville
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Miami at Notre Dame
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at No. 24 Tennessee
Richard Cross, Daymeon Fishback
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 22 Clemson
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|No. 2 Iowa State at Kansas
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 19 Florida at Oklahoma
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Florida State at Syracuse
Anish Shroff, Terrence Oglesby
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|No. 18 Alabama at Mississippi State
Kevin Fitzgerald, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|11 p.m.
|Saint Mary’s at San Francisco
Dave Feldman, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|Wed, Jan 14
|7 p.m.
|Auburn at Missouri
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at No. 21 Georgia
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at LSU
Dave Neal, Rodney Terry
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|No. 10 Vanderbilt at Texas
Lowell Galindo, King McClure
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|No. 14 North Carolina at Stanford
Roxy Bernstein, Miles Simon
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 17 Arkansas
Mike Morgan, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at SMU
Ted Emrich, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|TCU at No. 11 BYU
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|11 p.m.
|No. 6 Duke at California
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan 15
|7 p.m.
|Oakland at Milwaukee
Jordan Bernfield, Tim McCormick
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Wichita State at Florida Atlantic
Rich Hollenberg, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri
Robert Lee, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|Fri, Jan 16
|8:30 p.m.
|Loyola Chicago at Dayton
Mike Corey, John Giannini
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jan 17
|Noon
|Kentucky at No. 24 Tennessee
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 16 Virginia at SMU
Jay Alter, Jim Boeheim
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
Anish Shroff, Scott Williams
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|No. 18 Alabama at Oklahoma
Kevin Fitzgerald, Mark Wise
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|No. 19 Florida at No. 10 Vanderbilt
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Bradley at Illinois State
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Syracuse at Boston College
Doug Sherman, Dan Bonner
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|Missouri at LSU
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|No. 1 Arizona at UCF
Rich Hollenberg, King McClure
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|No. 17 Arkansas at No. 21 Georgia
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No. 14 North Carolina at California
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Texas
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Florida State
Kevin Brown, Randolph Childress
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|South Carolina at Auburn
Mike Morgan, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|6 p.m.
|No. 6 Duke at Stanford
Roxy Bernstein, Austin Croshere
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 11 BYU at No. 15 Texas Tech
Dave Flemming, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|No. 20 Louisville at Pittsburgh
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Mississippi State
Matt Schumacker, Rodney Terry
|SECN
|Sun, Jan 18
|Noon
|Florida Atlantic at Temple
Pete Sousa, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Wichita State at South Florida
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|North Texas at Tulane
Ted Emrich, Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|UTSA at Memphis
Mike Corey, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|6:15 p.m.
|Arizona State at No. 7 Houston
Dave Pasch, Sean Farnham
|ESPN