ESPN men’s college basketball schedule showcases six days of conference matchups and ranked showdowns, Jan. 20-25

Three ranked matchups across ESPN network

College GameDay Covered by State Farm ® returns Saturday, live from Texas Tech

Dick Vitale makes 2026 debut Saturday, Jan. 24 for UNC-Virginia

ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage continues with six days of conference action from Tuesday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 25, featuring ranked teams, rivalry games and marquee matchups across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional matchups streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.

The schedule includes six consecutive days of live action across ESPN’s linear networks, spotlighting conference play from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Ivy League, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Southern Conference, and more. Across the week, fans can catch three ranked matchups and several of the nation’s best teams and players.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 20-25):

Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive Insurance: Super Tuesday tips off the week with marquee matchups headlined by LSU at No. 16 Florida (7 p.m., ESPN2), No. 15 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Arkansas (9 p.m., ESPN) and No. 19 Kansas at Colorado (11 p.m., ESPN). Roy Philpott and Jon Crispin team up to call the action from Gainesville, with Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes on the call in Arkansas. Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla handle the nightcap from Boulder. Additional Super Tuesday action includes Florida State at Miami (7 p.m., ESPNU) and Auburn at Ole Miss (9 p.m., ESPNU).

College GameDay returns: ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm tips off its first on-campus show of the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season on Saturday, Jan. 24, live from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN. The broadcast precedes a marquee Big 12 matchup between No. 6 Houston and No. 12 Texas Tech (6:30 p.m., ESPN). Host Rece Davis is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college sports insider Pete Thamel. Dan Shulman and Bilas call the Top 25 showdown with reporter Stormy Buonantony.

Dickie V is back! Legendary ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale makes his 2026 debut in a Top 25 showdown in the ACC on Saturday. Vitale teams up with play-by-play voice Dave O’Brien and former UVA standout Cory Alexander for No. 22 North Carolina at No. 14 Virginia (2 p.m., ESPN).

Welcome to the Top 25: Newly ranked teams No. 25 Miami (OH) and No. 24 Saint Louis both make appearances on ESPN networks this week. The undefeated RedHawks play at Kent State on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN+), while the Billikens visit St. Bonaventure on Friday (5:30 p.m., ESPN2). Mike Corey and John Giannini will call the Saint Louis-St. Bonaventure Atlantic 10 matchup.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 20-25):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule