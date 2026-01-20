ESPN men’s college basketball schedule showcases six days of conference matchups and ranked showdowns, Jan. 20-25
- Three ranked matchups across ESPN network
- College GameDay Covered by State Farm® returns Saturday, live from Texas Tech
- Dick Vitale makes 2026 debut Saturday, Jan. 24 for UNC-Virginia
ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage continues with six days of conference action from Tuesday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 25, featuring ranked teams, rivalry games and marquee matchups across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional matchups streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.
The schedule includes six consecutive days of live action across ESPN’s linear networks, spotlighting conference play from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Ivy League, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Southern Conference, and more. Across the week, fans can catch three ranked matchups and several of the nation’s best teams and players.
ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 20-25):
- Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive Insurance: Super Tuesday tips off the week with marquee matchups headlined by LSU at No. 16 Florida (7 p.m., ESPN2), No. 15 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Arkansas (9 p.m., ESPN) and No. 19 Kansas at Colorado (11 p.m., ESPN). Roy Philpott and Jon Crispin team up to call the action from Gainesville, with Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes on the call in Arkansas. Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla handle the nightcap from Boulder. Additional Super Tuesday action includes Florida State at Miami (7 p.m., ESPNU) and Auburn at Ole Miss (9 p.m., ESPNU).
- College GameDay returns: ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm tips off its first on-campus show of the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season on Saturday, Jan. 24, live from United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN. The broadcast precedes a marquee Big 12 matchup between No. 6 Houston and No. 12 Texas Tech (6:30 p.m., ESPN). Host Rece Davis is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with college sports insider Pete Thamel. Dan Shulman and Bilas call the Top 25 showdown with reporter Stormy Buonantony.
- Dickie V is back! Legendary ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale makes his 2026 debut in a Top 25 showdown in the ACC on Saturday. Vitale teams up with play-by-play voice Dave O’Brien and former UVA standout Cory Alexander for No. 22 North Carolina at No. 14 Virginia (2 p.m., ESPN).
- Welcome to the Top 25: Newly ranked teams No. 25 Miami (OH) and No. 24 Saint Louis both make appearances on ESPN networks this week. The undefeated RedHawks play at Kent State on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN+), while the Billikens visit St. Bonaventure on Friday (5:30 p.m., ESPN2). Mike Corey and John Giannini will call the Saint Louis-St. Bonaventure Atlantic 10 matchup.
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 20-25):
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Tue, Jan 20
|7 p.m.
|LSU at No. 16 Florida
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|NC State at No. 18 Clemson
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at South Carolina
Kevin Fitzgerald, Daymeon Fishback
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Miami
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|No. 15 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Arkansas
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|SMU at Wake Forest
Anish Shroff, Terrence Oglesby
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Auburn at Ole Miss
Dave Neal, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|No. 21 Georgia at Missouri
Tom Hart, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|11 p.m.
|No. 19 Kansas at Colorado
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|Wed, Jan 21
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at No. 22 North Carolina
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Boston College
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Texas at Kentucky
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|East Tennessee State at Chattanooga
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Syracuse
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|UNI at Illinois State
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Texas A&M
Eric Frede, King McClure
|SECN
|Thu, Jan 22
|7 p.m.
|South Florida at UAB
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Tennessee State at SIUE
Robert Lee, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|Fri, Jan 23
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure
Mike Corey, John Giannini
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Akron at Ohio
Eric Rothman, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|Sat, Jan 24
|Noon
|Ole Miss at Kentucky
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ESPN
|Noon
|NC State at Pittsburgh
Jay Alter, Dan Bonner
|ESPN2
|Noon
|No. 18 Clemson at Georgia Tech
Mike Morgan, Emeka Okafor
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|No. 21 Georgia at Texas
Lowell Galindo, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|No. 22 North Carolina at No. 14 Virginia
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Missouri
Kevin Brown, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Miami at Syracuse
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Yale at Penn
Matt Martucci, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Texas
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 16 Florida
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Memphis at Wichita State
Pete Sousa, Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Florida State at SMU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Rodney Terry
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Jackson State at Bethune Cookman
Derek Jones, John Williams
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|TCU at Baylor
Tom Hart, King McClure
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Morgan State at Howard
Brian Custer, Brandon Johnson
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|No. 15 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Roxy Bernstein, Terrence Oglesby
|SECN
|6 p.m.
|Boston College at Notre Dame
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|ACCN
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Houston at No. 12 Texas Tech
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Chattanooga at Samford
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|California at Stanford
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ACCN
|8:30 p.m.
|Tennessee at No. 17 Alabama
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|LSU at No. 20 Arkansas
Roy Philpott, Randolph Childress
|SECN
|Sun, Jan 25
|1 p.m.
|Florida Atlantic at South Florida
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Tulsa at Rice
Ted Emrich, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU