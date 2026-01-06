ESPN men’s college basketball slate features 16 Top 25 teams and three ranked matchups, Jan. 6–11
- 240+ games across ESPN networks
- Freshmen stars Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, Nate Ament, Darius Acuff and more showcased throughout the week
ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage continues Jan. 6-11 with a loaded slate of marquee matchups featuring the nation’s top teams, most competitive conferences and future NBA stars. More than 240 games will air across ESPN networks during the week, highlighted by intraconference battles throughout the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, Missouri Valley, Sun Belt, West Coast Conference and beyond.
Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX. All games will stream on the ESPN App.
In total, 16 of the nation’s Top 25 teams will appear on ESPN networks from Jan. 6–11, including five top-10 programs. The week features three ranked vs. ranked matchups, including two appearances by the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils and National Player of the Year candidate Cameron Boozer.
ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 6-11):
- Unprecedented Freshman Class on Display: Several of the nation’s top players from a loaded freshman class will be featured on ESPN networks this week, including all four players ranked atop com’s 2026 NBA Draft Big Board. Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson, the projected No. 1 overall pick, headlines Tuesday night action at 9 p.m. on ESPN. Duke star Cameron Boozer, a Wooden Award frontrunner, is showcased twice as the Blue Devils visit No. 20 Louisville on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN) and host No. 24 SMU on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN). Additional top prospects include BYU’s AJ Dybantsa (Saturday, 10 p.m., ESPN), North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson (Saturday, 6 p.m., ACCN), Tennessee’s Nate Ament on Tuesday (9 p.m., ESPN2) and Saturday (Noon, ESPN) and Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr., the reigning National Player of the Week, on Wednesday (9 p.m., SECN) and Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).
- Midweek Matchups: Wednesday night delivers an SEC doubleheader on ESPN2, with Kentucky hosting Missouri at 7 p.m. followed by No. 11 Vanderbilt welcoming No. 13 Alabama at 9 p.m. Plus, No. 24 SMU visits Clemson (9 p.m., ESPNU) and No. 23 Virginia hosts California (9 p.m., ACCN) in a pair of intriguing ACC matchups. Thursday night features an undefeated West Coast Conference showdown as No. 8 Gonzaga hosts Santa Clara at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
- Saturday Showcase: ESPN’s Saturday lineup features 12 consecutive hours of high-level college basketball, spotlighting marquee conference clashes across the SEC, ACC and Big 12. The six-game ESPN schedule includes No. 21 Tennessee at Florida, No. 24 SMU at No. 6 Duke, No. 1 Arizona at TCU, No. 15 Arkansas at Auburn, Texas at No. 13 Alabama, and No. 9 BYU at Utah.
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 6-11):
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Tue, Jan 6
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 Duke at No. 20 Louisville
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Cincinnati at West Virginia
Rich Hollenberg, King McClure
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at LSU
Lowell Galindo, Pat Bradley
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|No. 18 Georgia at Florida
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Georgia Tech
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|TCU at No. 22 Kansas
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Texas at No. 21 Tennessee
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Auburn
Mike Morgan, Mark Wise
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|NC State at Boston College
Anish Shroff, Terrence Oglesby
|ACCN
|Wed, Jan 7
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Miami at Wake Forest
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Mississippi State
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Stanford at Virginia Tech
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|No. 13 Alabama at No. 11 Vanderbilt
Roy Philpott, Daymeon Fishback
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|No. 24 SMU at Clemson
Kevin Brown, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|No. 15 Arkansas at Ole Miss
Kevin Fitzgerald, Rodney Terry
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|California at No. 23 Virginia
Mike Corey, Cory Alexander
|ACCN
|Thu, Jan 8
|11:30 p.m.
|Santa Clara at No. 8 Gonzaga
Roxy Bernstein, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|Sat, Jan 10
|Noon
|No. 21 Tennessee at Florida
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|ESPN
|Noon
|Georgia Tech at Miami
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress
|ESPN2
|Noon
|NC State at Florida State
Doug Sherman, Scott Williams
|ACCN
|Noon
|VCU at George Mason
Derek Jones, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|LSU at No. 11 Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Mark Wise
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|No. 24 SMU at No. 6 Duke
Dave O’Brien, Jay Williams
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|No. 18 Georgia at South Carolina
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at South Alabama
Shawn Kenney, John Williams
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Eric Rothman, Terrence Oglesby
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Texas A&M
Kevin Fitzgerald, Rodney Terry
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|No. 1 Arizona at TCU
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at No. 3 Iowa State
John Schriffen, King McClure
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|California at Virginia Tech
Patrick O’Keefe, Eric Devendorf
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Jackson State at Alabama State
Robert Lee, Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|No. 15 Arkansas at Auburn
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at Notre Dame
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at Bradley
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Missouri at Ole Miss
Mike Morgan, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at No. 17 North Carolina
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Texas at No. 13 Alabama
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State
David Saltzman, Jerod Haase
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Kentucky
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|SECN
|10 p.m.
|No. 9 BYU at Utah
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN
|Sun, Jan 11
|1 p.m.
|Memphis at Florida Atlantic
Ted Emrich, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Wright State at Oakland
Jordan Bernfield, Tim Welsh
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|North Texas at Wichita State
Pete Sousa, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Cincinnati at No. 25 UCF
Rich Hollenberg, Miles Simon
|ESPN2