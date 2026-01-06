ESPN men’s college basketball slate features 16 Top 25 teams and three ranked matchups, Jan. 6–11

240+ games across ESPN networks

Freshmen stars Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, Nate Ament, Darius Acuff and more showcased throughout the week

ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage continues Jan. 6-11 with a loaded slate of marquee matchups featuring the nation’s top teams, most competitive conferences and future NBA stars. More than 240 games will air across ESPN networks during the week, highlighted by intraconference battles throughout the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, Missouri Valley, Sun Belt, West Coast Conference and beyond.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX. All games will stream on the ESPN App.

In total, 16 of the nation’s Top 25 teams will appear on ESPN networks from Jan. 6–11, including five top-10 programs. The week features three ranked vs. ranked matchups, including two appearances by the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils and National Player of the Year candidate Cameron Boozer.

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 6-11):

Unprecedented Freshman Class on Display: Several of the nation’s top players from a loaded freshman class will be featured on ESPN networks this week, including all four players ranked atop com’s 2026 NBA Draft Big Board. Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson , the projected No. 1 overall pick, headlines Tuesday night action at 9 p.m. on ESPN. Duke star Cameron Boozer , a Wooden Award frontrunner, is showcased twice as the Blue Devils visit No. 20 Louisville on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN) and host No. 24 SMU on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN). Additional top prospects include BYU’s AJ Dybantsa (Saturday, 10 p.m., ESPN), North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson (Saturday, 6 p.m., ACCN), Tennessee’s Nate Ament on Tuesday (9 p.m., ESPN2) and Saturday (Noon, ESPN) and Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr. , the reigning National Player of the Week, on Wednesday (9 p.m., SECN) and Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

Wednesday night delivers an SEC doubleheader on ESPN2, with Kentucky hosting Missouri at 7 p.m. followed by No. 11 Vanderbilt welcoming No. 13 Alabama at 9 p.m. Plus, No. 24 SMU visits Clemson (9 p.m., ESPNU) and No. 23 Virginia hosts California (9 p.m., ACCN) in a pair of intriguing ACC matchups. Thursday night features an undefeated West Coast Conference showdown as No. 8 Gonzaga hosts Santa Clara at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Saturday Showcase: ESPN’s Saturday lineup features 12 consecutive hours of high-level college basketball, spotlighting marquee conference clashes across the SEC, ACC and Big 12. The six-game ESPN schedule includes No. 21 Tennessee at Florida, No. 24 SMU at No. 6 Duke, No. 1 Arizona at TCU, No. 15 Arkansas at Auburn, Texas at No. 13 Alabama, and No. 9 BYU at Utah.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 6-11):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule