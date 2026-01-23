ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN tips off NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop with blockbuster tripleheader

ESPN’s 11th season of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by Wingstop – the marquee, national NBA game of the week – tips off on Saturday, January 24 with a star-studded tripleheader. The action tips off at 3 p.m. ET as the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star starter Tyrese Maxey host the New York Knicks and fellow All-Star starter, reigning Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson. Ryan Ruocco calls the game with analyst PJ Carlesimo and sideline reporter Alyssa Lang.

At 5:30 p.m., the Golden State Warriors and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry visit the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards. Dave Pasch provides play-by-play alongside analyst Doris Burke, with Jorge Sedano reporting from courtside.

Primetime features the Dallas Mavericks, led by this year’s first overall pick Cooper Flagg, hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m., with four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and league scoring leader Luka Dončić – returning to Dallas to face his former team nearly a year after being traded. Mike Breen will call the action with analysts Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler and sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

NBA Tip-Off presented by Eli Lilly precedes the tripleheader at 2:30 p.m. on ABC, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. The crew returns at 8 p.m. with Inside the NBA and will provide halftime and postgame coverage for all three games. The postgame show will air immediately following the conclusion of the final game. Any additional postgame coverage would be available on the ESPN App.

All three matchups are part of NBA Rivals week.

