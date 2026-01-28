ESPN presents nearly 255 women’s college basketball matchups across networks, Jan. 28 – Feb. 3

ESPN networks to feature 17 ranked teams

Women’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm (noon ET, ESPN) makes its first stop in Austin for No. 10 Oklahoma-No. 4 Texas

Thursday Primetime features an ESPN doubleheader, showcasing four storied programs: Kansas-No. 12 TCU (6 p.m.), No. 7 Louisville-Stanford (8 p.m.)

Sunday Slate: No. 14 Baylor-No. 22 West Virginia clash on ESPN (1 p.m.), No. 10 Oklahoma-No. 4 Texas battle on ABC (3 p.m.)

ESPN’s industry leading coverage of women’s basketball continues this week with a stacked lineup of games across networks, featuring nearly 255 matchups across ESPN networks from Jan. 28-Feb. 3. ESPN is set to highlight multiple conferences, including the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, Ivy League, SEC and more.

Games are available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX. All games can also be found on the ESPN App.

In all, 17 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN networks from Jan. 21-27, including nine of the top 15.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Jan. 28 – Feb. 3):

Thursday Primetime Presented by Indeed: The third edition in the Thursday Primetime franchise presented by Indeed features an ESPN doubleheader with four storied programs. The night begins with Kansas at No. 12 TCU, with Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty on the call (6 p.m. ET). Then, Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli bring fans the action from Palo Alto as No. 7 Louisville faces the Stanford Cardinal (8 p.m.).

Numerous additional ranked teams are in action on Thursday and Friday evening, including a top-25 matchup between No. 24 Alabama and No. 23 Georgia. Matt Schick and Steffi Sorensen have the call from Athens (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Ranked teams in action Thursday/Friday:

20 Duke at Miami | 8 p.m., ACC Network ( Jay Alter, Brooke Weisbrod )

) 3 South Carolina at Auburn | 9 p.m., SEC Network ( Sam Gore, Carolyn Peck )

) Columbia at No. 19 Princeton | 6 p.m., ESPNU (Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil)

Austin Bound for Women’s College GameDay:

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® returns for the 2025-26 women’s college basketball season and heads to Austin, Texas for its initial stop on Sunday, Feb. 1. The trip marks the first of five road visits for the women’s college basketball edition of the pregame show. The one-hour program will air at noon ET on ESPN, preceding the storied rivalry between No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 4 Texas (3 p.m., ABC).

This will be the first time the Longhorns have hosted GameDay and will be their second appearance, following the SEC Championship last season. The matchup marks the first time the Oklahoma Sooners will appear on the premiere pre-game show. Full details here.

Super Sunday:

Sunday, Feb. 1 features over 30 women’s games across ESPN networks, including nine on linear. The marquee matchup of the day is a top 10 SEC battle between No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 4 Texas on ABC (3 p.m.) Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe have the call from the Moody Center as each team looks to cement their spot in the SEC standings.

Seven additional ranked teams make appearances across ESPN networks on Sunday:

Wake Forest at No. 12 Duke | noon, ACCN ( Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich )

) 24 Alabama at No. 6 LSU | noon, SECN ( Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck )

) 14 Baylor at No. 22 West Virginia | 1 p.m., ESPN ( Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty )

) 18 Kentucky at Arkansas | 2 p.m., SECN ( Chuckie Kempf, Charli Turner-Thorne)

Florida at No. 5 Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. SECN (Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White)

Play4Kay: #Play4Kay Week begins Thursday, Jan. 29 with 10 matchups across the country honoring the late NC State Wolfpack legendary head coach, Kay Yow. This week’s games include:

29 – Arkansas at No. 6 LSU | 8 p.m., SECN+

1 – Wake Forest at No. 20 Duke | noon, ACCN

1 – No. 24 Alabama at No. 6 LSU | noon, SECN

1 – Boston College and Georgia Tech | 2 p.m., ACCN

1 – No. 18 Kentucky at Arkansas | 2 p.m., SECN

1 – No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 4 Texas | 3 p.m., ABC

1 – Florida at No. 5 Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. SECN

1 – Florida State at Clemson | 6 p.m., ACCN

2 – North Carolina at NC State | 6 p.m., ESPN2

2 – No. 3 South Carolina at Texas A&M | 8 p.m., ESPN2

Monday Night Showcase:

Monday night features an ESPN2 doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m. ET with North Carolina at NC State. Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli have the call from Reynolds Coliseum. Immediately following the matchup between the Tar Heels and the Wolfpack, No. 3 South Carolina heads to Bryan-College Station for a SEC battle with the Texas A&M Aggies at 8 p.m. (Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner).

Additionally, SEC Network will air a conference bout between Auburn and No. 17 Ole Miss, tipping at 7 p.m.

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+: ESPN+ is set to showcase over 200 women’s college basketball games between Jan. 28-Feb. 3, including appearances by No. 19 Princeton and No. 21 Texas Tech.

Action begins on Wednesday with a huge Big 12 game with the Iowa State Cyclones heading to take on No. 21 Texas Tech at 7 p.m.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Jan. 28-Feb. 3)

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ via the ESPN App – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Thu, Jan 29 5 p.m. Stonehill at FDU

Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil ESPNU 6 p.m. NC State at Boston College

Mark Neely, Angel Gray ACC Network 6 p.m. Kansas at No. 12 TCU

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN 6:30 p.m. No. 24 Alabama at No. 23 Georgia

Matt Schick, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 7 p.m. Quinnipiac at Fairfield

Jenn Hildreth, Andrea Lloyd ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 20 Duke at Miami

Jay Alter, Brooke Weisbrod ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 7 Louisville at Stanford

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ESPN 9 p.m. No. 3 South Carolina at Auburn

Sam Gore, Carolyn Peck SEC Network Fri, Jan 30 6 p.m. Columbia at No. 19 Princeton

Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil ESPNU Sun, Feb 1 Noon Wake Forest at No. 20 Duke

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACC Network Noon Richmond at VCU

Derek Jones, Tabitha Turner ESPNU Noon No. 24 Alabama at No. 6 LSU

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 1 p.m. No. 14 Baylor at No. 22 West Virginia

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN 2 p.m. Boston College at Georgia Tech

Mark Neely, Angela Taylor ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 18 Kentucky at Arkansas

Chuckie Kempf, Charli Turner-Thorne SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 4 Texas

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ABC 4 p.m. Florida at No. 5 Vanderbilt

Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White SEC Network 4 p.m. Florida State at Clemson

Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod ACC Network Mon, Feb 2 6 p.m. North Carolina at NC State

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ESPN2 7 p.m. Auburn at No. 17 Ole Miss

TBD SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 3 South Carolina at Texas A&M

Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner ESPN2

