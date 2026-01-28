ESPN presents nearly 255 women’s college basketball matchups across networks, Jan. 28 – Feb. 3
- ESPN networks to feature 17 ranked teams
- Women’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm (noon ET, ESPN) makes its first stop in Austin for No. 10 Oklahoma-No. 4 Texas
- Thursday Primetime features an ESPN doubleheader, showcasing four storied programs: Kansas-No. 12 TCU (6 p.m.), No. 7 Louisville-Stanford (8 p.m.)
- Sunday Slate: No. 14 Baylor-No. 22 West Virginia clash on ESPN (1 p.m.), No. 10 Oklahoma-No. 4 Texas battle on ABC (3 p.m.)
ESPN’s industry leading coverage of women’s basketball continues this week with a stacked lineup of games across networks, featuring nearly 255 matchups across ESPN networks from Jan. 28-Feb. 3. ESPN is set to highlight multiple conferences, including the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, Ivy League, SEC and more.
Games are available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX. All games can also be found on the ESPN App.
In all, 17 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN networks from Jan. 21-27, including nine of the top 15.
ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Jan. 28 – Feb. 3):
Thursday Primetime Presented by Indeed: The third edition in the Thursday Primetime franchise presented by Indeed features an ESPN doubleheader with four storied programs. The night begins with Kansas at No. 12 TCU, with Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty on the call (6 p.m. ET). Then, Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli bring fans the action from Palo Alto as No. 7 Louisville faces the Stanford Cardinal (8 p.m.).
Numerous additional ranked teams are in action on Thursday and Friday evening, including a top-25 matchup between No. 24 Alabama and No. 23 Georgia. Matt Schick and Steffi Sorensen have the call from Athens (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).
Ranked teams in action Thursday/Friday:
- 20 Duke at Miami | 8 p.m., ACC Network (Jay Alter, Brooke Weisbrod)
- 3 South Carolina at Auburn | 9 p.m., SEC Network (Sam Gore, Carolyn Peck)
- Columbia at No. 19 Princeton | 6 p.m., ESPNU (Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil)
Austin Bound for Women’s College GameDay:
ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® returns for the 2025-26 women’s college basketball season and heads to Austin, Texas for its initial stop on Sunday, Feb. 1. The trip marks the first of five road visits for the women’s college basketball edition of the pregame show. The one-hour program will air at noon ET on ESPN, preceding the storied rivalry between No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 4 Texas (3 p.m., ABC).
This will be the first time the Longhorns have hosted GameDay and will be their second appearance, following the SEC Championship last season. The matchup marks the first time the Oklahoma Sooners will appear on the premiere pre-game show. Full details here.
Super Sunday:
Sunday, Feb. 1 features over 30 women’s games across ESPN networks, including nine on linear. The marquee matchup of the day is a top 10 SEC battle between No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 4 Texas on ABC (3 p.m.) Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe have the call from the Moody Center as each team looks to cement their spot in the SEC standings.
Seven additional ranked teams make appearances across ESPN networks on Sunday:
- Wake Forest at No. 12 Duke | noon, ACCN (Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich)
- 24 Alabama at No. 6 LSU | noon, SECN (Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck)
- 14 Baylor at No. 22 West Virginia | 1 p.m., ESPN (Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty)
- 18 Kentucky at Arkansas | 2 p.m., SECN (Chuckie Kempf, Charli Turner-Thorne)
- Florida at No. 5 Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. SECN (Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White)
Play4Kay: #Play4Kay Week begins Thursday, Jan. 29 with 10 matchups across the country honoring the late NC State Wolfpack legendary head coach, Kay Yow. This week’s games include:
- 29 – Arkansas at No. 6 LSU | 8 p.m., SECN+
- 1 – Wake Forest at No. 20 Duke | noon, ACCN
- 1 – No. 24 Alabama at No. 6 LSU | noon, SECN
- 1 – Boston College and Georgia Tech | 2 p.m., ACCN
- 1 – No. 18 Kentucky at Arkansas | 2 p.m., SECN
- 1 – No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 4 Texas | 3 p.m., ABC
- 1 – Florida at No. 5 Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. SECN
- 1 – Florida State at Clemson | 6 p.m., ACCN
- 2 – North Carolina at NC State | 6 p.m., ESPN2
- 2 – No. 3 South Carolina at Texas A&M | 8 p.m., ESPN2
Monday Night Showcase:
Monday night features an ESPN2 doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m. ET with North Carolina at NC State. Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli have the call from Reynolds Coliseum. Immediately following the matchup between the Tar Heels and the Wolfpack, No. 3 South Carolina heads to Bryan-College Station for a SEC battle with the Texas A&M Aggies at 8 p.m. (Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner).
Additionally, SEC Network will air a conference bout between Auburn and No. 17 Ole Miss, tipping at 7 p.m.
Women’s Hoops on ESPN+: ESPN+ is set to showcase over 200 women’s college basketball games between Jan. 28-Feb. 3, including appearances by No. 19 Princeton and No. 21 Texas Tech.
Action begins on Wednesday with a huge Big 12 game with the Iowa State Cyclones heading to take on No. 21 Texas Tech at 7 p.m.
ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Jan. 28-Feb. 3)
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ via the ESPN App – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Thu, Jan 29
|5 p.m.
|Stonehill at FDU
Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|NC State at Boston College
Mark Neely, Angel Gray
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Kansas at No. 12 TCU
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Alabama at No. 23 Georgia
Matt Schick, Steffi Sorensen
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|Quinnipiac at Fairfield
Jenn Hildreth, Andrea Lloyd
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 20 Duke at Miami
Jay Alter, Brooke Weisbrod
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 7 Louisville at Stanford
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 3 South Carolina at Auburn
Sam Gore, Carolyn Peck
|SEC Network
|Fri, Jan 30
|6 p.m.
|Columbia at No. 19 Princeton
Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil
|ESPNU
|Sun, Feb 1
|Noon
|Wake Forest at No. 20 Duke
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Richmond at VCU
Derek Jones, Tabitha Turner
|ESPNU
|Noon
|No. 24 Alabama at No. 6 LSU
Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|No. 14 Baylor at No. 22 West Virginia
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at Georgia Tech
Mark Neely, Angela Taylor
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 18 Kentucky at Arkansas
Chuckie Kempf, Charli Turner-Thorne
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 4 Texas
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|Florida at No. 5 Vanderbilt
Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Florida State at Clemson
Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod
|ACC Network
|Mon, Feb 2
|6 p.m.
|North Carolina at NC State
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 17 Ole Miss
TBD
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 South Carolina at Texas A&M
Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner
|ESPN2
