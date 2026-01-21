ESPN presents over 250 women’s college basketball matchups across networks, Jan. 21-27

ESPN networks to feature 16 ranked teams

Thursday Prime features a top 20 battle between No. 2 South Carolina and No. 16 Oklahoma (ESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, ESPN is home to a top 5 bout between No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 2 South Carolina (3 p.m.)

ESPN continues its industry leading coverage of women’s college basketball this week with a stellar lineup of games across networks, featuring over 250 matchups across ESPN networks from Jan. 21-27. ESPN is set to highlight multiple conferences, including the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, Ivy League, SEC and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX. All games can also be found on the ESPN App.

In all, 16 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN networks from Jan. 21-27, including six of the top 10.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Jan. 21-27):

Thursday Prime Presented by Indeed: The second edition in the Thursday Prime franchise presented by Indeed features two top 20 SEC programs battling it out on the big stage. The second-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks head to Norman, Okla. to face the 16th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. The crew of Ryan Ruocco, Andraya Carter and Holly Rowe will call the game on ESPN from the Lloyd Noble Center (7:30 p.m. ET).

Multiple other ranked teams are in action on Thursday evening, including a top-18 matchup between No. 11 Kentucky and No. 17 Tennessee. Tiffany Greene and Carolyn Peck have the call from Knoxville (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Coming off four straight wins, No. 6 LSU hits the road to Bryan-College Station as the Tigers look to continue their hot streak against Texas A&M. Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty bring fans all the action on SEC Network (9 p.m.).

Super Sunday: Sunday, Jan. 25 features nearly 30 women’s games across ESPN networks, including 10 on linear. The marquee matchups of the day is a top 6 battle on ESPN between the fifth-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores and the second-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (3 p.m.). Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck have the call as Vanderbilt goes into Columbia looking to remain undefeated.

Four additional ranked teams make appearances across ESPN networks on Sunday:

Georgia at No. 11 Kentucky | noon, SEC Network ( Sam Gore, Anne O’Neil )

) 21 Duke at Pittsburgh | 2 p.m., ACC Network ( Jay Alter, Angela Taylor )

) 16 Oklahoma at Auburn | 2 p.m., SEC Network ( Matt Schick, Brooke Weisbrod )

) 4 Texas at Arkansas | 4 p.m., SEC Network (Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty)

Monday Night Showcase

Monday night features two SEC matchups on linear networks, including a ranked vs. ranked game between No. 17 Tennessee and No. 18 Ole Miss on ESPNU. The game tips at 7 p.m. with Tiffany Greene and Andraya Carter on the call. Over on SEC Network at 8 p.m., No. 6 LSU hosts Florida with Roy Philpott and Nell Fortner calling the action.

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+: ESPN+ is set to showcase over 200 women’s college basketball games between Jan. 21-27, including appearances by five ranked teams. Throughout the week, No. 9 TCU (1), No. 14 Baylor (2), No. 19 Texas Tech (2), No. 20 Princeton (1) and No. 22 West Virginia (3) each appear on ESPN+.

Action begins on Wednesday with three Big 12 games, beginning with Arizona State at No. 22 West Virginia (7 p.m. ET). UCF faces the 14th-ranked Baylor Bears at 8 p.m., while No. 19 Texas Tech-BYU tips at 9 p.m. in Provo, Utah.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Jan. 21-27)

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ via the ESPN App – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Thu, Jan 22 6 p.m. Miami at Notre Dame

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ACC Network 6:30 p.m. No. 11 Kentucky at No. 17 Tennessee

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 2 South Carolina at No. 16 Oklahoma

Ryan Ruocco, Andraya Carter, Holly Rowe ESPN 8 p.m. North Carolina at Georgia Tech

Mark Neely, Angel Gray ACC Network 9 p.m. No. 6 LSU at Texas A&M

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty SEC Network Sun, Jan 25 Noon NC State at Virginia

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACC Network Noon Georgia at No. 11 Kentucky

Sam Gore, Anne O’Neil SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 21 Duke at Pittsburgh

Jay Alter, Angela Taylor ACC Network 2 p.m. Richmond at George Mason

Brenda VanLengen, Tabitha Turner ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 16 Oklahoma at Auburn

Matt Schick, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 5 Vanderbilt at No. 2 South Carolina

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck ESPN 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Florida State

Mark Neely, Angel Gray ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 4 Texas at Arkansas

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty SEC Network 6 p.m. Stanford at California

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ACC Network 6 p.m. Texas A&M at Missouri

Chuckie Kempf, Charli Turner-Thorne SEC Network Mon, Jan 26 7 p.m. No. 17 Tennessee at No. 18 Ole Miss

Tiffany Greene, Andraya Carter ESPNU 8 p.m. Florida at No. 6 LSU

Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner SEC Network

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.