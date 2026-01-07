ESPN presents over 260 women’s college basketball matchups across networks, Jan. 7-13

ESPN networks to feature 15 ranked teams

Sunday’s ESPN tripleheader features No. 22 North Carolina at Notre Dame (1 p.m. ET), No. 2 Texas at No. 12 LSU (3 p.m.) and Duke at Stanford (5 p.m.)

ESPN’s industry leading coverage of women’s college basketball rolls on this week with massive lineup of conference games, featuring more than 260 matchups across ESPN networks from Jan. 7-13.

Action will showcase multiple conferences, include the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, Ivy League, SEC and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

In all, 15 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN networks from Jan. 7-13, including nine of the top 15.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Jan. 7-13):

Mid-Week Ranked Action: Wednesday and Thursday see 13 ranked teams competing in league play, including a top-20 battle between No. 18 Ole Miss and No. 5 Oklahoma on SECN+ (Thursday, 7 p.m. ET).

Additional ranked teams across ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX

Wednesday – No. 11 Iowa State at Cincinnati – 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Wednesday – No. 17 Texas Tech at West Virginia – 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Wednesday – Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 TCU – 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Thursday – No. 12 LSU vs. Georgia – 6:30 p.m. | SECN+

Thursday – No. 10 Louisville vs. Miami – 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Thursday – No. 6 Kentucky at Alabama – 7 p.m. | SECN+

Thursday – No. 3 South Carolina at Arkansas – 7:30 p.m. | SECN+

Thursday – Missouri at No. 7 Vanderbilt – 7:30 p.m. | SECN+

Thursday – Colorado at No. 16 Baylor – 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Thursday – Auburn at No. 2 Texas – 8 p.m. | SECN+

Super Sunday: Sunday, Jan. 11 features nearly 40 women’s games across ESPN networks, including 11 on linear. The headliner of the day is the ESPN tripleheader, highlighting four ranked teams. The marquee lineup tips off with No. 22 North Carolina-Notre Dame at 1 p.m. ET, with Mark Neely and Debbie Antonelli on the call. Immediately following, ESPN is home to a top-12 bout between two ranked SEC opponents in No. 2 Texas and No. 12 LSU. Beth Mowins and Rebecca Lobo have the call as the Longhorns go to the Marvich Center looking to remain undefeated. Closing out the ESPN action for the day, the Duke Blue Devils head to out west to face the Stanford Cardinal at 5 p.m. (Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White).

Four more ranked teams make appearances across ESPN networks on Sunday:

Georgia at No. 3 South Carolina | 2 p.m., SEC Network ( Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty )

) 5 Oklahoma at No. 6 Kentucky | 4 p.m., SEC Network ( Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck )

) Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss | 6 p.m., SEC Network (Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings)

Additionally, Sunday serves as the official start of #WeBackPat week. Through Jan. 18, ESPN networks present 16 top matchups from across the country honoring the late Tennessee Lady Vols legendary head coach, Pat Summitt and bringing awareness to The Pat Summitt Foundation. This week’s matchups include:

Alabama at Missouri

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+: ESPN+ is set to feature numerous women’s college basketball games between Jan. 7-13, including appearances by six ranked teams. Throughout the week, No. 11 Iowa State (2), No. 13 TCU (2), No. 16 Baylor (2), No. 17 Texas Tech (3) and No. 24 Princeton (1) will also be showcased on ESPN+.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Jan. 7-13)

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ via the ESPN App – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Thu, Jan 8 6 p.m. Duke at California

Krista Blunk, Layshia Claredeon ACC Network Extra 8 p.m. NC State at Clemson

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ACC Network Extra Sun, Jan 11 Noon Boston College at Virginia Tech

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACC Network 1 p.m. No. 22 North Carolina at Notre Dame

Mark Neely, Debbie Antonelli ESPN 1 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Liberty

Derek Jones, Andrea Lloyd ESPNU 2 p.m. Florida State at Miami

Jay Alter, Brooke Weisbrod ACC Network 2 p.m. Georgia at No. 3 South Carolina

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 2 Texas at No. 12 LSU

Beth Mowins, Rebecca Lobo ESPN 4 p.m. Clemson at Georgia Tech

Chuckie Kempf, Angel Gray ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 5 Oklahoma at No. 6 Kentucky

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 5 p.m. Duke at Stanford

Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White ESPN 6 p.m. SMU at NC State

Cooper Boardman, Angela Taylor ACC Network 6 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings SEC Network Mon, Jan 12 7 p.m. Alabama at Missouri

Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner SEC Network

