ESPN to showcase Latin America Amateur Championship beginning Jan. 15

ESPN will provide comprehensive coverage of the 11th edition of the 2026 Latin America Amateur Championship from the Lima Golf Club in Peru across ESPN2, ESPNEWS and the ESPN App. The championship tees off Thursday, Jan. 15, with over 12 hours of coverage across four days of competition, plus a 30-minute highlight show recapping the event on Monday.

The champion will receive an invitation into the 2026 Masters Tournament and exemptions into The 154th Open and the 126th U.S. Open.

Latin America Amateur Championship on ESPN networks

Date Time (ET) Round Network(s) Thu, Jan 15 2 p.m. First ESPN2 Fri, Jan 16 2 p.m. Second ESPN2 Sat, Jan 17 11 a.m. Third ESPNEWS Sun, Jan 18 11 a.m. Final ESPN2, ESPN App 1 p.m. Final ESPNEWS, ESPN App Mon, Jan 19 2:30 p.m. Highlight show ESPN2

All available to stream on the ESPN App

About the Latin America Amateur Championship

In 2014, the Masters Tournament, The R&A and the USGA announced the formation of the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) in an effort to further develop amateur golf throughout the region, and specifically in South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. For more visit laacgolf.com

