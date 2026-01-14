ESPN’s Monday night Texans-Steelers Wild Card presentation draws 29.1 million viewers

Photo of Lily Blum Lily Blum Follow on Twitter 8 seconds ago

ESPN’s Monday Night Wild Card matchup between the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers (January 12, 8 p.m. ET) generated 29.1 million viewers, up 15% compared to ESPN’s 2025 Wild Card game (Vikings-Rams). The audience peaked right before halftime (9:15-9:30 p.m.) with 33 million viewers. Texans-Steelers aired across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

This AFC showdown becomes ESPN’s second most-watched Wild Card game (2015-present;12 games total), along with Eagles-Buccaneers (Jan. 2024), which drew the same viewership number.

ESPN will conclude its 2025-26 NFL game presentations with a Divisional Round showdown on Sunday, Jan. 18 as the Houston Texans visit the New England Patriots (3 p.m., ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, the ESPN App and on mobile with NFL+).

