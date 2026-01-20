NHL on ESPN Battle of Pennsylvania delivered double-digit increases

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo9 hours ago
  • Thursday’s Philadelphia Flyers-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup averaged 690K viewers, +69% vs. last season’s NHL on ESPN average
  • Through 14 games, NHL on ESPN is averaging 555K viewers, +36% YoY
  • Through 16 games, NHL on ESPN and ABC is averaging 645K viewers, +29% YoY

The 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN continued last Thursday with the Battle of Pennsylvania matchup. The Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game delivered 690K viewers (peak: 841K), +69% vs. last season’s NHL on ESPN average.

Through 14 games, the NHL on ESPN is averaging 555K viewers, +36% YoY. Through 16 games, the NHL on ESPN and ABC is averaging 645K viewers, +29% YoY.

