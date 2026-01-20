PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App showcases Scottie Scheffler’s season debut & more ESPN golf highlights

ESPN golf highlights

Tuesday: TGL action continues as Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club makes its second appearance in as many weeks, as Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner take on the Los Angeles Golf Club’s Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala (ESPN & ESPN App).

Thursday-Sunday: 2025 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler begins his 2026 season from The American Express in La Quinta, CA. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will bring fans inside all the action from La Quinta Country Club to kick off back-to-back weeks in the state.

ESPN’s full coverage details for The American Express on PGA TOUR LIVE will be announced later this week.

For more details on ESPN golf, visit ESPN Press Room.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

Michael Skarka ([email protected])

Kevin Ota ([email protected])