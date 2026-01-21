PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App showcases The American Express, Scottie Scheffler’s season debut

Four-day coverage of The American Express begins Thursday, Jan. 22, at 11:30 a.m. ET on the ESPN App

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App continues its 2026 PGA TOUR Season with comprehensive coverage of The American Express, beginning Thursday, Jan. 22, at 11:30 a.m. ET, from La Quinta, CA. Coverage continues through the Final Round on Sunday and features action from the Pete Dye Stadium Course (PGA West), alongside additional shots from the Nicklaus Tournament Course (PGA West) and La Quinta Country Club as part of the tournament’s three-course rotation.

Featured Groups

The 2025 PGA TOUR Player of the Year and World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler makes his 2026 debut as part of Thursday and Friday’s main feed bonus coverage, and Saturday’s marquee group.

Overall, eight of the top 25 players in the world will be featured as part of the tournament’s first three rounds on PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App.

Featured Holes

Three of the Pete Dye Stadium Course’s par 3s (4, 13 & 17) are included in this week’s featured hole coverage, including the iconic and picturesque 17th with its boulder-encircled, island green. Before teeing it up at the signature hole, fans will see players take on the risk/reward par-5 16th.



*Featured groups still in progress and select featured holes will move to individual feeds beginning at 4 p.m. ET

**PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

