Season debut of PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App & more ESPN golf highlights: Week of January 12

ESPN golf highlights

Tuesday: TGL’s fourth match features the season debut of Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club, as Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner take on Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young from New York Golf Club (ESPN & ESPN App).

TGL’s fourth match features the season debut of Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club, as Akshay Bhatia, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner take on Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young from New York Golf Club (ESPN & ESPN App). Thursday-Sunday: PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App returns as the 2026 season gets underway at the Sony Open from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, HI.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App returns as the 2026 season gets underway at the Sony Open from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, HI. Thursday-Sunday: The Latin America Amateur Championship tees off from the Lima Golf Club in Peru for four days of coverage, followed by a recap show on Monday, Jan. 19 (ESPN2, ESPNEWS & ESPN App).

ESPN’s full coverage details for the Sony Open on PGA TOUR LIVE and the Latin America Amateur Championship will be announced later this week.

For more details on ESPN golf, visit ESPN Press Room.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

Kevin Ota ([email protected])

Michael Skarka ([email protected])