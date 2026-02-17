2026 PLL and WLL Lexus Championship Series Exclusively on ESPN+ Feb. 27-Mar. 8

Annual event includes Women’s Lacrosse League games

All 16 games will stream on ESPN+ on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices

ESPN+ will exclusively showcase the 2026 PLL and WLL Lexus Championship Series beginning Friday, Feb. 27 and running through Sunday, Mar. 8. The eight-team tournament, which spans seven days across two weekends, also features the Women’s Lacrosse League (WLL) and will be played at The St. James just outside of Washington, D.C.

The top four PLL teams from the 2025 regular season – New York Atlas, Denver Outlaws, California Redwoods and Carolina Chaos – and the WLL teams – Boston Guard, New York Charging, Maryland Charm and California Palms – will each compete in round-robin, six-on-six tournaments inspired by the Lacrosse Sixes game format added to the 2028 Summer Olympics. The format is marked by fast-paced play on a condensed field with a shortened shot clock, and faceoffs limited to the start of each quarter.

Round-robin play begins on Friday, Feb. 27 and continues through Friday, Mar. 6, with PLL and WLL semifinals set for Saturday, Mar. 7 on ESPN+. Both title games will be played on Sunday, Mar. 8 on ESPN+, with the WLL Final at 11 a.m. ET and PLL Final at 3 p.m. All sixteen games of the Lexus Championship Series will be available on ESPN+ on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices.

PLL play-by-play duties will be handled by Anish Shroff with Ryan Boyle as analyst and Dana Boyle reporting.

Jay Alter will handle WLL play-by-play with Sheehan Stanwick-Burch as analyst and with Annabelle Hasselbeck reporting.

Date Time (ET) Teams Network(s) Fri, Feb 27 6 p.m. New York Charging vs. Boston Guard (WLL) ESPN+ 8 p.m. New York Atlas vs. Denver Outlaws (PLL) ESPN+ Sat, Feb 28 Noon California Palms vs. Boston Guard (WLL) ESPN+ 2 p.m. Maryland Charm vs. New York Charging (WLL) ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Denver Outlaws vs. California Redwoods (PLL) ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Carolina Chaos vs. New York Atlas (PLL) ESPN+ Sun, Mar 1 10:30 a.m. California Palms vs. Maryland Charm (WLL) ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. California Redwoods vs. Carolina Chaos (PLL) ESPN+ Thu, Mar 5 6 p.m. Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws (PLL) ESPN+ 8 p.m. New York Charging vs. California Palms (WLL) ESPN+ Fri, Mar 6 6 p.m. Boston Guard vs. Maryland Charm (WLL) ESPN+ 8 p.m. New York Atlas vs. California Redwoods (PLL) ESPN+ Sat, Mar 7 2 p.m. Women’s Lacrosse League Semifinals ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Premier Lacrosse League Semifinals ESPN+ Sun, Mar 8 11 a.m. Women’s Lacrosse League Championship ESPN+ 3 p.m. Premier Lacrosse League Championship ESPN+

Schedule is subject to change

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-