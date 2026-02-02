ESPN Andscape signs senior NFL writer Jason Reid to a multi-year extension

New deal extends tenure of the nationally recognized NFL journalist at Andscape and ESPN

Andscape, the Black content studio from Disney and ESPN, has reached a multi-year contract extension with senior writer Jason Reid to continue as the platform’s lead journalist covering the National Football League.

Reid will continue to lead Andscape’s multiplatform coverage of the NFL, while also contributing to ESPN platforms including SportsCenter and ESPN Radio. This week, he is in the San Francisco Bay Area spearheading Andscape’s coverage of Super Bowl LX – marking the organization’s most expansive reporting effort around the premier U.S. sporting event.

“Jason is a pioneering NFL reporter whose work has chronicled the league’s evolving identity and its social and cultural impact,” said Jason Aidoo, Vice President and Head of Andscape, ESPN. “His journalism has helped establish Andscape as a destination for incisive coverage of the National Football League, and we are fortunate to have him leading this work.”

Since joining Andscape (formerly The Undefeated) in January 2016, months before its launch, Reid has emerged as the journalist of record chronicling the rise of Black quarterbacks as leaders of multi-billion-dollar NFL franchises. He officially started with the company as an ESPN.com columnist in February 2015.

“I’m grateful for the trust that Andscape and ESPN have continued to place in me. I work with so many amazing colleagues, and I’m incredibly proud of the storytelling we do every day,” said Reid.

At Andscape, Reid co-authored The NFL’s Racial Divide, a comprehensive examination of how race shapes NFL roster construction, published in April 2017. The project earned the 2018 NABJ Salute to Excellence Award for sports digital media. His first book, Rise of the Black Quarterback (Andscape Books, August 2022), received critical acclaim and launched the Andscape Books imprint. In April 2025, Reid expanded his storytelling reach as a first-time executive producer on the Hulu documentary The Quincy Avery Effect.

Reid served as a National Football League reporter and sports columnist for The Washington Post before joining ESPN. He also co-hosted a Washington, D.C., morning drive program on ESPN 980 – The Man Cave with Chris Paul and Jason Reid.

Before The Post, Reid wrote for The Los Angeles Times where he covered the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Clippers, and provided college basketball analysis. He began his journalism career covering prep sports for The Los Angeles Times.

Reid is a graduate of the University of Southern California School of Journalism.

About Andscape

Andscape is a Black content studio that explores the depth of Black identity through its power in sports and culture. Magnified by the power and reach of The Walt Disney Company, the Andscape umbrella includes daily journalism, film, television, book publishing and music.

