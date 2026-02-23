ESPN golf: Back-to-back TGL doubleheaders Monday & Tuesday; Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tees off Thursday

ESPN golf highlights

Monday-Tuesday: TGL action returns with back-to-back doubleheaders. On Monday, Atlanta Drive GC and Boston Common Golf get the action started with a showdown at the top of the standings at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. Atlanta returns at 9 p.m. to take on Los Angeles Golf Club on ESPN2. Tuesday’s matches — both on ESPN — feature New York Golf Club taking on The Bay Golf Club at 5 p.m., followed by Boston facing off against New York to close out the four-game slate at 9 p.m. All matches are also available on the ESPN App.

TGL action returns with back-to-back doubleheaders. Thursday-Sunday: PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App heads to the East Coast for the start of the Florida Swing as the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tees off at PGA National. A full lineup of Marquee and Featured Groups coverage, as well as featured holes and more, will be available beginning Thursday on the ESPN App.

ESPN’s full coverage details for the Cognizant Classic on PGA TOUR LIVE will be announced later this week.

For more details on ESPN golf, visit ESPN Press Room.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

Kevin Ota ([email protected])

Michael Skarka ([email protected])