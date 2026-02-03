ESPN men’s college basketball schedule delivers six days of conference showdowns and ranked matchups, Feb. 3-8

  • Tobacco Road takes center stage as No. 4 Duke visits No. 14 North Carolina Saturday night, with College GameDay live from Chapel Hill that morning
  • ESPN Saturday night tripleheader features Duke-UNC, No. 25 Tennessee at Kentucky and No. 8 Houston at No. 16 BYU

ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage continues with six consecutive days of conference action from Tuesday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 8, featuring ranked matchups, rivalry games and postseason-impact showdowns across ESPN networks.

Coverage spans ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.

The schedule spotlights conference play from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Sun Belt, SWAC, West Coast Conference and more.

ESPN men’s basketball highlights (Feb. 3-8):

  • Tobacco Road Rivalry: Saturday’s showdown between No. 4 Duke and No. 14 North Carolina (6:30 p.m., ESPN) will be the 88th ranked matchup between the two programs, 47 more than any other matchup in the country. Duke has won 19 consecutive games against ACC opponents, the third longest streak in Duke history and longest since they won 28 straight from 1998-2000. UNC is unbeaten at the Dean Smith Center this season. Duke-Carolina will also showcase two of the best players in the country, as Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson go head-to-head in a matchup of projected top-five NBA picks. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden are on the call.
  • College GameDay: ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm will originate from the Smith Center for the 14th time (10 a.m., ESPN), tied with Duke for the most among all schools. The Tar Heels are 4-6 in their previous 10 games as a host but are 4-1 when ranked in those games. College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis alongside former Duke standouts Bilas and Jay Williams, plus analysts Andraya Carter and Seth Greenberg and reporter Pete Thamel. Fans can also tip off the rivalry weekend Friday evening with ESPN’s College GameDay Eve, a new fan-facing event touring select GameDay sites throughout the winter, featuring free food and drinks, a live DJ and meet-and-greets from 4 – 8 p.m. ET at Pantana Bob’s in Chapel Hill.
  • Saturday Night Hoops: In addition to Duke-UNC, ESPN will spotlight two more top matchups on Saturday night. No. 25 Tennessee travels to Kentucky in a pivotal SEC matchup (8:30 p.m., ESPN), while No. 8 Houston and No. 16 BYU go head-to-head in Provo (10:30 p.m., ESPN). Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes are on assignment in Lexington, while Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla call the all Cougars showdown.
  • Read Up! ESPN.com delivers a full slate of men’s college basketball features throughout the week, including:
    • Myron Medcalf exploring the superstitions behind Miami (Ohio)’s unbeaten run
    • Medcalf and Jeff Borzello’s updated Midseason Coach of the Year Contenders
    • An Updated Freshman of the Year Rankings ahead of the Boozer–Wilson matchup
    • Joe Lunardi re-tiering teams across major conferences (and select mid-majors) by NCAA tournament potential

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 3-8):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Tue, Feb 3 7 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 25 Tennessee
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang		 ESPN2
7 p.m. South Carolina at Texas
Roy Philpott, Daymeon Fishback		 SECN
7 p.m. Boston College at No. 4 Duke
Jay Alter, Debbie Antonelli		 ACCN
9 p.m. NC State at SMU
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 18 Virginia
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim		 ACCN
Wed, Feb 4 7 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 24 Louisville
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Wright State at Robert Morris
Jordan Bernfield, Emeka Okafor		 ESPNU
7 p.m. Texas A&M at Alabama
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix		 SECN
8 p.m. Georgia Tech at California
Dave Feldman, Corey Williams		 ACCN
9 p.m. Oklahoma at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 ESPN2
10 p.m. No. 20 Clemson at Stanford
Roxy Bernstein, Ben Braun		 ACCN
Thu, Feb 5 7 p.m. West Virginia at Cincinnati
Eric Rothman, King McClure		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Iona at Siena
Derek Jones, Tim Welsh		 ESPNU
9 p.m. Memphis at UAB
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
Fri, Feb 6 7 p.m. Dayton at VCU
Mike Corey, John Giannini		 ESPN2
9 p.m. Belmont at UIC
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman		 ESPNU
Sat, Feb 7 Noon Syracuse at No. 18 Virginia
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin		 ESPN
Noon No. 21 Arkansas at Mississippi State
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix		 ESPN2
Noon No. 24 Louisville at Wake Forest
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott		 ACCN
Noon Temple at East Carolina
Eric Rothman, Mark Adams		 ESPNU
1 p.m. Missouri at South Carolina
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
2 p.m. Baylor at No. 7 Iowa State
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham		 ESPN
2 p.m. Ole Miss at Texas
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 ESPN2
2 p.m. Miami at Boston College
Evan Lepler, Randolph Childress		 ACCN
2 p.m. Princeton at Penn
Derek Jones, Noah Savage		 ESPNU
3:30 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 15 Vanderbilt
Kevin Fitzgerald, Mark Wise		 SECN
4 p.m. Oklahoma State at No. 1 Arizona
Mike Monaco, King McClure		 ESPN
4 p.m. Alabama at Auburn
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale		 ESPN2
4 p.m. Morehead State at UT Martin
Robert Lee, Richie Schueler		 ESPNU
6 p.m. Akron at Troy
Shawn Kenney, John Williams		 ESPN2
6 p.m. Georgia at LSU
Rich Hollenberg, Rodney Terry		 SECN
6:30 p.m. No. 4 Duke at No. 14 North Carolina
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden		 ESPN
8 p.m. No. 20 Clemson at California
Roxy Bernstein, David Padgett		 ACCN
8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Stanford
Cooper Boardman, Ben Braun		 ESPNU
8:30 p.m. No. 25 Tennessee at Kentucky
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN
8:30 p.m. No. 17 Florida at Texas A&M
Eric Frede, Pat Bradley		 SECN
9:30 p.m. Arizona State at Colorado
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
10 p.m. UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara
Dave Feldman, Corey Williams		 ESPNU
10:30 p.m. No. 8 Houston at No. 16 BYU
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN
11:30 p.m. San Francisco at Saint Mary’s
Chris Sylvester, Jerod Haase		 ESPN2
Sun, Feb 8 Noon Tulsa at South Florida
Ted Emrich, Tim Welsh		 ESPNU
1 p.m. UNC Greensboro at Furman
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener		 ESPN2
