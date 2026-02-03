ESPN men’s college basketball schedule delivers six days of conference showdowns and ranked matchups, Feb. 3-8

Tobacco Road takes center stage as No. 4 Duke visits No. 14 North Carolina Saturday night, with College GameDay live from Chapel Hill that morning

ESPN Saturday night tripleheader features Duke-UNC, No. 25 Tennessee at Kentucky and No. 8 Houston at No. 16 BYU

ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage continues with six consecutive days of conference action from Tuesday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 8, featuring ranked matchups, rivalry games and postseason-impact showdowns across ESPN networks.

Coverage spans ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.

The schedule spotlights conference play from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Sun Belt, SWAC, West Coast Conference and more.

ESPN men’s basketball highlights (Feb. 3-8):

Tobacco Road Rivalry: Saturday’s showdown between No. 4 Duke and No. 14 North Carolina (6:30 p.m., ESPN) will be the 88 th ranked matchup between the two programs, 47 more than any other matchup in the country. Duke has won 19 consecutive games against ACC opponents, the third longest streak in Duke history and longest since they won 28 straight from 1998-2000. UNC is unbeaten at the Dean Smith Center this season. Duke-Carolina will also showcase two of the best players in the country, as Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson go head-to-head in a matchup of projected top-five NBA picks. Dan Shulman , Jay Bilas and Kris Budden are on the call.

In addition to Duke-UNC, ESPN will spotlight two more top matchups on Saturday night. No. 25 Tennessee travels to Kentucky in a pivotal SEC matchup (8:30 p.m., ESPN), while No. 8 Houston and No. 16 BYU go head-to-head in Provo (10:30 p.m., ESPN). Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes are on assignment in Lexington, while Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla call the all Cougars showdown.

ESPN.com delivers a full slate of men’s college basketball features throughout the week, including:

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 3-8):

