ESPN men’s college basketball schedule delivers six days of conference showdowns and ranked matchups, Feb. 3-8
- Tobacco Road takes center stage as No. 4 Duke visits No. 14 North Carolina Saturday night, with College GameDay live from Chapel Hill that morning
- ESPN Saturday night tripleheader features Duke-UNC, No. 25 Tennessee at Kentucky and No. 8 Houston at No. 16 BYU
ESPN’s men’s college basketball coverage continues with six consecutive days of conference action from Tuesday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 8, featuring ranked matchups, rivalry games and postseason-impact showdowns across ESPN networks.
Coverage spans ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.
The schedule spotlights conference play from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Sun Belt, SWAC, West Coast Conference and more.
ESPN men’s basketball highlights (Feb. 3-8):
- Tobacco Road Rivalry: Saturday’s showdown between No. 4 Duke and No. 14 North Carolina (6:30 p.m., ESPN) will be the 88th ranked matchup between the two programs, 47 more than any other matchup in the country. Duke has won 19 consecutive games against ACC opponents, the third longest streak in Duke history and longest since they won 28 straight from 1998-2000. UNC is unbeaten at the Dean Smith Center this season. Duke-Carolina will also showcase two of the best players in the country, as Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson go head-to-head in a matchup of projected top-five NBA picks. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Kris Budden are on the call.
- College GameDay: ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm will originate from the Smith Center for the 14th time (10 a.m., ESPN), tied with Duke for the most among all schools. The Tar Heels are 4-6 in their previous 10 games as a host but are 4-1 when ranked in those games. College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis alongside former Duke standouts Bilas and Jay Williams, plus analysts Andraya Carter and Seth Greenberg and reporter Pete Thamel. Fans can also tip off the rivalry weekend Friday evening with ESPN’s College GameDay Eve, a new fan-facing event touring select GameDay sites throughout the winter, featuring free food and drinks, a live DJ and meet-and-greets from 4 – 8 p.m. ET at Pantana Bob’s in Chapel Hill.
- Saturday Night Hoops: In addition to Duke-UNC, ESPN will spotlight two more top matchups on Saturday night. No. 25 Tennessee travels to Kentucky in a pivotal SEC matchup (8:30 p.m., ESPN), while No. 8 Houston and No. 16 BYU go head-to-head in Provo (10:30 p.m., ESPN). Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes are on assignment in Lexington, while Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla call the all Cougars showdown.
- Read Up! ESPN.com delivers a full slate of men’s college basketball features throughout the week, including:
- Myron Medcalf exploring the superstitions behind Miami (Ohio)’s unbeaten run
- Medcalf and Jeff Borzello’s updated Midseason Coach of the Year Contenders
- An Updated Freshman of the Year Rankings ahead of the Boozer–Wilson matchup
- Joe Lunardi re-tiering teams across major conferences (and select mid-majors) by NCAA tournament potential
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 3-8):
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Tue, Feb 3
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at No. 25 Tennessee
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at Texas
Roy Philpott, Daymeon Fishback
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 4 Duke
Jay Alter, Debbie Antonelli
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|NC State at SMU
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at No. 18 Virginia
Evan Lepler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb 4
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at No. 24 Louisville
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Wright State at Robert Morris
Jordan Bernfield, Emeka Okafor
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Alabama
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|SECN
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at California
Dave Feldman, Corey Williams
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|No. 20 Clemson at Stanford
Roxy Bernstein, Ben Braun
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb 5
|7 p.m.
|West Virginia at Cincinnati
Eric Rothman, King McClure
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Iona at Siena
Derek Jones, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Memphis at UAB
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|Fri, Feb 6
|7 p.m.
|Dayton at VCU
Mike Corey, John Giannini
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Belmont at UIC
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPNU
|Sat, Feb 7
|Noon
|Syracuse at No. 18 Virginia
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 21 Arkansas at Mississippi State
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|ESPN2
|Noon
|No. 24 Louisville at Wake Forest
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ACCN
|Noon
|Temple at East Carolina
Eric Rothman, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|Missouri at South Carolina
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 7 Iowa State
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Texas
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Miami at Boston College
Evan Lepler, Randolph Childress
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Princeton at Penn
Derek Jones, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 15 Vanderbilt
Kevin Fitzgerald, Mark Wise
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at No. 1 Arizona
Mike Monaco, King McClure
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Alabama at Auburn
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Morehead State at UT Martin
Robert Lee, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Akron at Troy
Shawn Kenney, John Williams
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Georgia at LSU
Rich Hollenberg, Rodney Terry
|SECN
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Duke at No. 14 North Carolina
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|No. 20 Clemson at California
Roxy Bernstein, David Padgett
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Stanford
Cooper Boardman, Ben Braun
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 25 Tennessee at Kentucky
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 17 Florida at Texas A&M
Eric Frede, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|9:30 p.m.
|Arizona State at Colorado
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara
Dave Feldman, Corey Williams
|ESPNU
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Houston at No. 16 BYU
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|11:30 p.m.
|San Francisco at Saint Mary’s
Chris Sylvester, Jerod Haase
|ESPN2
|Sun, Feb 8
|Noon
|Tulsa at South Florida
Ted Emrich, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|UNC Greensboro at Furman
Brock Bowling, Dean Keener
|ESPN2