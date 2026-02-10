ESPN NBA Full Court Press: ESPN presents two star studded matchups heading into NBA All Star break on Wednesday

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists Reveal Show on Wednesday

ESPN’s coverage of the 2025-26 NBA regular season continues this week with a blockbuster doubleheader, featuring multiple NBA All-Star starters, as the league heads into NBA All-Star Weekend.

On Wednesday, February 11, the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star starter Tyrese Maxey host the New York Knicks, led by fellow All-Star starter and reigning Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Mike Breen will provide play-by-play alongside analysts Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, with Katie George reporting. The matchup will be exclusive in the Philadelphia market.

In the nightcap, the San Antonio Spurs and All-Star starter Victor Wembanyama visit the Golden State Warriors and nine-time All-Defensive Team selection Draymond Green at 10 p.m. Dave Pasch will call the action with analyst Doris Burke, while Jorge Sedano reports from courtside. The matchup will be exclusive in the Golden State market.

The evening’s coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists Reveal Show on ESPN, featuring host Malika Andrews, ESPN Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst and ESPN NBA Analysts Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins and Michael Malone. Pregame coverage of the doubleheader follows with NBA Countdown presented by Eli Lilly at 7 p.m. on ESPN, with the returning team of Malika Andrews, Brian Windhorst, Kendrick Perkins and Michael Malone.

As previously announced, on Friday, February 13, ESPN will televise the 2026 Ruffles® NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at 7 p.m. ET live from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., with the broadcast also available on Disney+. The star-studded roster features celebrities from across entertainment and sports, including music, film, TV, Disney, Marvel, MLB, NFL, FIFA World Cup and more. Mark Jones will provide play-by-play alongside analyst Richard Jefferson, with Monica McNutt reporting.

Hoop Streams presented by Google – ESPN’s digital NBA pregame show – will stream live ahead of the game at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and the ESPN App, featuring host Vanessa Richardson, ESPN NBA Analyst Iman Shumpert and special guests.

In addition, ESPN2 will carry the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T, featuring the Hampton University Pirates and the North Carolina A&T Aggies, at 11 p.m.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

