ESPN presents more than 575 women’s college lacrosse games during the 2026 NCAA season, Feb. 13 – May 3

Regular-season schedule features seven games between preseason top 10 ranked teams

Big 12, MAAC conference championships on ESPNU; ACC title game on ACC Network



ESPN will present more than 575 women’s college lacrosse games during the 2026 season across ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN+ and ACCNX. ESPN’s industry-leading women’s lacrosse schedule, featuring the best teams and top conferences in the country, begins Friday, Feb. 13.

ESPNU and ACCN will combine to highlight 17 regular season showdowns and five matchups featuring defending national champion and preseason No. 1 North Carolina, including Friday’s season opener against No. 11 Syracuse in Regy Thorpe’s first season as head coach (2:30 p.m. ET, ACCN).

Seven top 10 matchups headline the spring slate, starting March 14 as No. 10 Clemson visits No. 8 Virginia on ACCN, led by 2025 ACC Midfielder of the Year Kate Galica. In a 2025 ACC title game rematch, No. 3 Boston College meets top-ranked North Carolina on March 21 on ACCN. No. 2 Northwestern travels to the No. 1 Tar Heels, a 2025 national title rematch on March 25 on ESPNU.

Additional top 10 matchups include:

5 Stanford at No. 3 Boston College on March 26 (ACCN)

1 North Carolina at on No. 8 Virginia on April 3 (ACCN)

5 Stanford at No. 1 North Carolina on April 10 (ESPNU)

3 Boston College at No. 8 Virginia on April 11 (ESPNU)

More than 540 games will be available on ESPN+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App via ESPN DTC or Pay TV authentication.

Commentators:

Play-by-play commentators for women’s coverage include Jay Alter, Drew Carter, Mike Corey and Mark Dixon.

Women’s game analysts include:

Dana Boyle – Member of Virginia women’s lacrosse team from 2011-14, making a 2014 Final Four appearance; named to All-ACC Team (2013).

– Member of Virginia women’s lacrosse team from 2011-14, making a 2014 Final Four appearance; named to All-ACC Team (2013). Rachael DeCecco -Three-time First-Team All-American defender at Princeton (2001, 2002, 2003); winner of the Tewaaraton Trophy in 2003 and an NCAA Champion in 2002 and 2003; Inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2019.

-Three-time First-Team All-American defender at Princeton (2001, 2002, 2003); winner of the Tewaaraton Trophy in 2003 and an NCAA Champion in 2002 and 2003; Inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2019. Courtney Martinez Connor – Five-time NCAA Champion and All-American at Maryland; NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player; former Division I head coach (Arizona State, UMBC and Mount St. Mary’s).

– Five-time NCAA Champion and All-American at Maryland; NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player; former Division I head coach (Arizona State, UMBC and Mount St. Mary’s). Charlotte North – Two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner (2021 and 2022); two-time All-American at Boston College; NCAA career goals leader (358); 2021 NCAA Champion; 2022 World Champion with Team USA.

– Two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner (2021 and 2022); two-time All-American at Boston College; NCAA career goals leader (358); 2021 NCAA Champion; 2022 World Champion with Team USA. Sheehan Stanwick Burch– Four-time All-American at Georgetown, where she holds the program records in goals scored (232) and total points (330); inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2021.

2026 Postseason and NCAA Championship:

ESPN will present the ACC, Big 12 and MAAC conference championships from Apr. 23-May 3. ESPN networks will once again provide exclusive coverage of the entire NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, including the national semifinals and championship at Martin Stadium hosted by Northwestern, May 22-24. Programming details will be announced later this season.

2026 Women’s College Lacrosse on ESPN Networks

Additional games streaming on ESPN+ and ACCNX via the ESPN App – View full schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, Feb 13 2:30 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina at No. 11 Syracuse ACCN Sun, Feb 22 4 p.m. No. 8 Virginia at No. 22 Notre Dame ACCN Fri, Mar 6 5 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 11 Syracuse ACCN Sat, Mar 14 4 p.m. No. 10 Clemson at No. 8 Virginia ACCN Tue, Mar 17 4:30 p.m. No. 14 Yale at No. 11 Syracuse ESPNU Sat, Mar 21 Noon No. 3 Boston College at No. 1 North Carolina ACCN Sun, Mar 22 Noon Ohio State at No. 9 Johns Hopkins ESPNU Wed, Mar 25 6 p.m. No. 2 Northwestern at No. 1 North Carolina ESPNU Thu, Mar 26 5 p.m. No. 5 Stanford at No. 3 Boston College ACCN Fri, Apr 3 6 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina at No. 8 Virginia ACCN Sat, Apr 4 5 p.m. No. 11 Syracuse at No. 15 Duke ACCN Wed, Apr 8 7 p.m. No. 13 Penn at No. 6 Princeton ESPNU Fri, Apr 10 6 p.m. No. 5 Stanford at No. 1 North Carolina ESPNU Sat, Apr 11 Noon No. 15 Duke at No. 10 Clemson ACCN 1 p.m. No. 3 Boston College at No. 8 Virginia ESPNU Sun, Apr 12 Noon No. 12 Michigan at No. 9 Johns Hopkins ESPNU Thu, Apr 16 5 p.m. Wildcard Game ACCN 5:30 p.m. No. 11 Syracuse at No. 3 Boston College ESPNU Wed, Apr 22 11 a.m. ACC Quarterfinals: #8 Seed at #1 Seed ACCN 2 p.m. ACC Quarterfinals: #5 Seed at #4 Seed ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Quarterfinals: #7 Seed at #2 Seed ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Quarterfinals: #6 Seed at #3 Seed ACCN Fri, Apr 24 5 p.m. ACC Semifinal #1 ACCN 8 p.m. ACC Semifinal #2 ACCN Sun, Apr 26 Noon ACC Championship ACCN Sat, May 2 4 p.m. Big 12 Championship ESPNU Sun, May 3 11 a.m. MAAC Championship ESPNU

