ESPN presents over 250 women’s college basketball matchups during final week of regular season

17 ranked teams featured across ESPN networks

Thursday Primetime Presented by Indeed showcases a big-time SEC matchup between Tennessee at No. 6 LSU (6 p.m.)

Women’s College GameDay heading to Fort Worth, Texas (March 1, 11 a.m.)

ESPN is home to a Sunday tripleheader highlighting five ranked programs: No. 12 Duke-No. 21 North Carolina (noon), No. 5 Vanderbilt-Tennessee (2 p.m.), No. 18 Baylor-No. 12 TCU (4 p.m.)

ESPN’s industry leading coverage of women’s college basketball wraps up the regular season with over 250 games from Feb. 25 – March 2. ESPN is set to highlight multiple conferences, including the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, Ivy League, SEC and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX. All games can also be found on the ESPN App.

In all, 17 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN networks from Feb. 25 – March 2, including eight of the top 15.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Feb. 25 – March 2):

Thursday Primetime Presented by Indeed: The latest edition in the Thursday Primetime franchise showcases a big-time SEC matchup between the Tennessee Lady Vols and the sixth-ranked LSU Tigers. Beginning at 6 p.m. ET, Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe bring fans the action from the PMAC.

Six additional ranked teams in action Thursday:

10 Louisville at Georgia Tech | 6 p.m., ACCN ( Mark Neely, Angel Gray )

) 19 Ole Miss at Florida | 6 p.m., SECN ( Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck )

) Florida State at No. 12 Duke | 8 p.m., ACCN ( Jenn Hildreth, Brooke Weisbrod )

) Missouri at No. 3 South Carolina | 8 p.m., SECN ( Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty )

) 23 Georgia at No. 4 Texas | 10 p.m., SECN (Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims)

GameDay is Big 12 Bound

The women’s edition of College GameDay Covered by State Farm® is Fort Worth, Texas bound on Sunday, March 1 for a Big 12 battle between No. 18 Baylor and No. 11 TCU. The show will be live on ESPN from Schollmaier Arena beginning at 11 a.m. ET and is also available on the ESPN App and Disney+.

This season’s second exclusive reveal of the NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Committee’s Top 16 teams will air live within GameDay’s show on ESPN. With just over two weeks until the bracket drops on Selection Sunday, the current top 16 seeds will be unveiled in seed order and in the four bracketed regions.

Christine Williamson hosts the show in her first season as part of her expanded role with ESPN and she is joined by 2023 Sports Emmy nominee and basketball analyst Andraya Carter in her fourth season. Rounding out the desk is Chiney Ogwumike – a two-time WNBA All-Star and multi-sport studio analyst – in her third season. This will be the first time GameDay will be live from a Big 12 school and will be the debut for both TCU and Baylor.

Super Sunday Slate: Sunday, March 1 features over 25 women’s games across ESPN networks, including 11 on linear. The day consists of must-watch TV beginning at noon, including a tripleheader on ESPN featuring five ranked programs.

Action begins No. 12 Duke taking on in-state rival No. 21 North Carolina at noon, with Courtney Lyle and Brooke Weisbrod on the call. Next up on the network, Tiffany Greene and Carolyn Peck are on the call from Thompson-Boling Arena as the Tennessee Lady Vols host the fifth-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores (2 p.m.).

Rounding out the tripleheader is a battle in the Big 12 as No. 18 Baylor takes on No. 11 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas at 4 p.m. (Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty).

Four additional ranked teams make appearances across ESPN networks on Sunday:

4 Texas at No. 24 Alabama | noon, SECN ( Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings )

) Notre Dame at No. 10 Louisville | 4 p.m., ESPN2 ( Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli )

) 6 LSU at Mississippi State | 4 p.m., SECN (Matt Schumacker, Anne O’Neil)

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+: ESPN+ is set to showcase over 230 women’s college basketball games between Feb. 25 – March 2, including appearances by No. 11 TCU, No. 17 West Virginia, No. 20 Texas Tech and No. 25 Princeton.

Play begins on Wednesday with three ranked Big 12 teams in action:

11 TCU at Cincinnati | 6:30 p.m.

17 West Virginia at UCF | 7 p.m.

20 Texas Tech at Kansas | 7:30 p.m.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Feb. 25 – March 2)

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ via the ESPN App – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Thu, Feb 26 6 p.m. No. 10 Louisville at Georgia Tech

Mark Neely, Angel Gray ACC Network 6 p.m. Tennessee at No. 6 LSU

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN 6 p.m. No. 19 Ole Miss at Florida

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 8 p.m. Florida State at No. 12 Duke

Jenn Hildreth, Brooke Weisbrod ACC Network 8 p.m. Missouri at No. 3 South Carolina

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty SEC Network 10 p.m. No. 23 Georgia at No. 4 Texas

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Jess Sims SEC Network Sat, Feb 28 8 p.m. Gonzaga at Portland

Krista Blunk, Layshia Clarendon ESPNU Sun, Mar 1 Noon Virginia Tech at Virginia

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ACC Network Noon No. 12 Duke at No. 21 North Carolina

Courtney Lyle, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN Noon No. 4 Texas at No. 24 Alabama

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings SEC Network 2 p.m. NC State at Pittsburgh

Chuckie Kempf, Angel Gray ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 5 Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck ESPN 2 p.m. Auburn at Arkansas

Dorian Craft, Charli Turner-Thorne SEC Network 4 p.m. Florida State at Wake Forest

Tom Werne, Tabitha Turner ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 18 Baylor at No. 11 TCU

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN 4 p.m. Notre Dame at No. 10 Louisville

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ESPN2 4 p.m. Memphis at UTSA

Brenda VanLengen, Andrea Lloyd ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 6 LSU at Mississippi State

Matt Schumacker, Anne O’Neil SEC Network

