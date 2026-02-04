ESPN presents over 260 women’s college basketball matchups across networks, Feb. 4-10

ESPN networks to feature 17 ranked teams

Thursday Primetime Presented by Indeed features an ESPN doubleheader, showcasing four ranked programs: No. 17 Duke-No. 6 Louisville (7 p.m.), No. 5 LSU-No. 4 Texas (9 p.m.)

Sunday Slate: No. 19 Tennessee Lady Vols and No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks clash on ABC (3 p.m.)

ESPN – the industry leader in women’s basketball coverage – presents another week of stellar matchups across networks, featuring over 260 games from Feb. 4-10. ESPN is set to highlight multiple conferences, including the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, Ivy League, SEC and more.

Games are available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX. All games can also be found on the ESPN App.

In all, 17 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN networks from Feb. 4-10, including nine of the top 15.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Feb. 4-10):

Thursday Primetime Presented by Indeed: The fourth edition in the Thursday Primetime franchise presented by Indeed showcases an ESPN doubleheader featuring four ranked programs. The night begins with No. 17 Duke at No. 6 Louisville, with Courtney Lyle and Stephanie White on the call (7 p.m. ET). Then, Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe bring fans the action from a top-5 battle in Austin between No. 5 LSU and No. 4 Texas (9 p.m.).

Numerous additional ranked teams are in action on Thursday evening, including a top-25 matchup between No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 21 Alabama. Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty have the SEC Network call from Coleman Coliseum (9 p.m.).

Ranked teams in action Thursday:

Clemson at No. 25 North Carolina | 6 p.m., ACC Network ( Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli )

) Mississippi State at No. 3 South Carolina | 6:30 p.m., SEC Network (Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck)

Super (Bowl) Sunday: Sunday, Feb. 8 features over 30 women’s games across ESPN networks, including seven on linear. The marquee matchup of the day is a top 20 SEC battle between No. 19 Tennessee and No. 3 South Carolina on ABC (3 p.m.) Beth Mowins, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe have the call from Colonial Life Arena as the Gamecocks look to remain atop the league standings.

Three additional ranked teams make appearances across ESPN networks on Sunday:

No. 25 North Carolina at Wake Forest | 2 p.m., ACCN ( Wes Durham, Kelly Gramlich )

) No. 5 LSU at Auburn | 2 p.m., SECN ( Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck )

) No. 21 Alabama at Texas A&M | 6 p.m., SECN (Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty)

Play4Kay: #Play4Kay Week continues with 13 linear matchups across the country honoring the late NC State Wolfpack legendary head coach, Kay Yow. This week’s games include:

Feb. 5 – Clemson at No. 25 North Carolina | 6 p.m., ACCN

Feb. 5 – Mississippi State at No. 3 South Carolina | 6:30 p.m., SECN

Feb. 5 – No. 17 Duke at No. 6 Louisville | 7 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 5 – Florida State at NC State | 8 p.m. ACCN

Feb. 5 – No. 5 LSU at No. 4 Texas | 9 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 5 – No. 13 Ole Miss at No. 21 Alabama | 9 p.m., SECN

Feb. 8 – NC State at Virginia Tech | noon, ACCN

Feb. 8 – Arkansas at Florida | noon, SECN

Feb. 8 – No. 25 North Carolina at Wake Forest | 2 p.m., ACCN

Feb. 8 – No. 5 LSU at Auburn | 2 p.m., SECN

Feb. 8 – No. 19 Tennessee at No. 3 South Carolina | 3 p.m., ABC

Feb. 8 – Georgia at Missouri | 4 p.m., SECN

Feb. 8 – No. 21 Alabama at Texas A&M | 6 p.m., SECN

Monday Night Showcase:

Monday night features two top-25 showdowns across ESPN networks, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on SECN Network. The 16th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats face the fourth-ranked Texas Longhorns, with Roy Philpott and Nell Fortner on the call.

At 9 p.m., ESPN2 is home to a top-11 matchup between No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 7 Vanderbilt in Nashville. Courtney Lyle and Stephanie White are on the call as the two squads battle it out for their spot in the conference standings.

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+: ESPN+ is set to showcase over 240 women’s college basketball games between Feb. 4-10, including appearances by No. 14 TCU, No. 15 Baylor, No. 18 Texas Tech, No. 20 West Virginia and No. 23 Princeton.

Action begins on Wednesday with three Big 12 matchups, beginning with No. 15 Baylor at Cincinnati at 6:30 p.m. ET. Houston takes on No. 14 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas at 7:30 p.m., followed by No. 20 West Virginia at Colorado at 9 p.m.

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Feb. 4-10)

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ via the ESPN App – Click HERE for full schedule

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Thu, Feb 5 6 p.m. Clemson at No. 25 North Carolina

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ACC Network 6:30 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 3 South Carolina

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 17 Duke at No. 6 Louisville

Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White ESPN 8 p.m. Florida State at NC State

Mark Neely, Angel Gray ACC Network 9 p.m. No. 5 LSU at No. 4 Texas

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN 9 p.m. No. 13 Ole Miss at No. 21 Alabama

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty SEC Network Sun, Feb 8 Noon NC State at Virginia Tech

Mark Neely, Angel Gray ACC Network Noon Arkansas at Florida

Sam Gore, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 25 North Carolina at Wake Forest

Wes Durham, Kelly Gramlich ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 5 LSU at Auburn

Tiffany Greene, Carolyn Peck SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 19 Tennessee at No. 3 South Carolina

Beth Mowins, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ABC 4 p.m. Georgia at Missouri

Brenda VanLengen, Anne O’Neil SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 21 Alabama at Texas A&M

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty SEC Network Mon, Feb 9 7:30 p.m. No. 16 Kentucky at No. 4 Texas

Roy Philpott, Nell Fortner SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 7 Vanderbilt

Courtney Lyle, Stephanie White ESPN2 Tue, Feb 10 9 p.m. North Texas at Rice

Krista Blunk, Andrea Lloyd ESPNU

