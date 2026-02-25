ESPN presents the Bundesliga’s premier game: Der Klassiker – Saturday, February 28

ESPN FC’s live studio coverage from Bundesliga Haus, Tom’s Watch Bar at LA Live in Los Angeles

Featured studio guests: Bundesliga legends Jürgen Klinsmann and Patrick Owomoyela

Borussia Dortmund, currently second in the Bundesliga, welcomes league leaders FC Bayern München for the second leg of the 2025–26 season’s Der Klassiker – German football’s most intense rivalry – at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 12:30 p.m. ET, live on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish.

English-language coverage on Saturday kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET with a special one-hour ESPN FC pregame show, live from Bundesliga Haus at LA Live’s Tom’s Watch Bar in Los Angeles. The pregame program features Bundesliga legends Jürgen Klinsmann (former manager of the United States and Germany national teams) and Patrick Owomoyela, who will engage with a vibrant live audience of FC Bayern and Dortmund supporters. Klinsmann and Owomoyela will also lead halftime and postgame analysis.

The 115th Der Klassiker on ESPN+:

Commentators: Derek Rae and Stewart Robson (English); Oswaldo Ruiz Madachi and Francisco Canepa (Spanish)

Archie Rhind-Tutt and Thomas Hitzlsperger Studio: Kay Murray (host), analyst Alejandro Moreno, alongside former FC Bayern Bayern München player and coach Klinsmann, and former Borussia Dortmund player Owomoyela.

Der Klassiker Friday & Saturday:

Date Time (ET) Program Platform(s) Fri, Feb 27 4 p.m. Ahora o Nunca Host Mauricio Pedroza ESPN Deportes 6 p.m. ESPN FC ESPN+ Sat, Feb 28 11:30 a.m. Der Klassiker: ESPN FC Pregame Special Kay Murray (host), Alejandro Moreno, Jürgen Klinsmann, Patrick Owomoyela (on site: Archie Rhind-Tutt and Thomas Hitzlsperger) ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Der Klassiker: Borussia Dortmund-FC Bayern München English: Derek Rae and Stewart Robson Spanish: Oswaldo Ruiz Madachi and Francisco Canepa ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. (approx.) Der Klassiker: ESPN FC Postgame Special Murray, Alejandro, Klinsmann, Owomoyela, Rhind-Tutt, and Hitzlsperger ESPN+

*subject to change

The 115th Der Klassiker:

Saturday’s match marks the 115th Bundesliga meeting between Germany’s two most successful clubs.

Rivalry: Over the past 15 years, Der Klassiker has become a marquee global fixture, filled with unforgettable moments.

Over the past 15 years, Der Klassiker has become a marquee global fixture, filled with unforgettable moments. Title Implications: While FC Bayern München has dominated the rivalry, a season sweep often fuels a title run. FC Bayern leads Dortmund by eight points at the top of the table, but a home win on Saturday would pull Dortmund within five with 13 matchdays remaining – firmly back in the Bundesliga title race.

While FC Bayern München has dominated the rivalry, a season sweep often fuels a title run. FC Bayern leads Dortmund by eight points at the top of the table, but a home win on Saturday would pull Dortmund within five with 13 matchdays remaining – firmly back in the Bundesliga title race. Top Talent: FC Bayern’s Harry Kane (28 goals) and Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy (11) lead a star-studded lineup on each side, joined by Luis Díaz, Michael Olise, Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern); and Karim Adeyemi, and Julian Brandt at Dortmund.

FC Bayern’s Harry Kane (28 goals) and Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy (11) lead a star-studded lineup on each side, joined by Luis Díaz, Michael Olise, Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern); and Karim Adeyemi, and Julian Brandt at Dortmund. Atmosphere:The “Yellow Wall” at Signal Iduna Park – Europe’s largest standing terrace with 25,000-plus fans – creates a unique, electrifying backdrop for this iconic matchup.

Der Klassiker at Bundesliga Haus

Bundesliga Haus is a dynamic fan-focused event, bringing the best of German Fußball and culture to fans across the U.S. This immersive event offers fans an unparalleled opportunity to engage with the Bundesliga community and experience the fervor surrounding one of the league’s most anticipated fixtures, Der Klassiker, featuring FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund, and live coverage from ESPN.

Bundesliga legends Jürgen Klinsmann and Patrick Owomoyela will be on-hand at Tom’s Watch Bar in Los Angeles for live TV appearances with ESPN as well as fan meet and greets.

Klinsmann and Owomoyela will also join the Bundesliga Haus podcast, a new U.S.-focused Bundesliga podcast produced by Bundesliga Americas and Bundesliga Americas Studio set to be released in March.

Bundesliga Matchday 24 Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Program Platform(s) Fri, Feb 27 2:30 p.m. FC Augsburg vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+ Sat, Feb 28 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FSV Mainz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ Sun, Mar 1 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Hamburger SV vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+

*Subject to change

