ESPN tees off March with Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, TGL regular season finale & special guest Jason Kelce

ESPN’s early season golf coverage continues with three days of action to tee off March across the PGA TOUR and TGL from Sunday, March 1 through Tuesday, March 3, building on the weekly Thursday-Sunday PGA TOUR LIVE coverage. Together, fans will be able to enjoy six consecutive days of live golf across ESPN’s platforms with the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and the three-match TGL regular season finale.

PGA TOUR

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gets the three-day run started with Final Round coverage of the Cognizant Classic from PGA National Resort, culminating its full tournament coverage of the first event in the TOUR’s Florida Swing. Fans will have extensive viewing options, including Main Feed and Marquee/Featured Groups, as well as both par 3s (15 and 17) in the signature Bear Trap as part of the Featured Holes.

TGL

The 2026 TGL regular season culminates with a three-day finale, March 1-3, leading up to the start of the playoffs on March 17. Boston Common Golf and Atlanta Drive GC have secured the first two playoff spots, with Los Angeles Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club trying to hold off New York Golf Club and Jupiter Links GC in their head-to-head matches to grab the final postseason positions.

Jason Kelce, TGL special guest commentator

Jason Kelce, six-time NFL All-Pro, ESPN NFL analyst and co-host of the New Heights Podcast, will join the TGL commentator team as a special guest for all three matches, alongside TGL voice and SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie. Kelce shared his excitement for the opportunity earlier this week on the New Heights Podcast.

