ESPN’s men’s college basketball week tips off with four Top-25 showdowns and College GameDay in Gainesville

Saturday slate highlighted by four matchups of ranked teams

College GameDay live from Gainesville ahead of No. 20 Arkansas at defending national champion and No. 7 Florida

ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage rolls on with six consecutive days of action, Tuesday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, March 1, spotlighted by four matchups of ranked teams on Saturday and a marquee College GameDay Covered by State Farm destination in Gainesville.

The week’s coverage spans ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.

Conference play from across the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, Missouri Valley, Sun Belt, West Coast Conference and more is featured throughout the week.

ESPN men’s basketball highlights (Feb. 24 – March 1):

Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive Insurance : Super Tuesday tips off the week with a high-impact lineup: 1 Duke at Notre Dame (7 p.m., ESPN) – The Blue Devils hit the road following their statement win over previously top-ranked Michigan. Kevin Brown and Cory Alexander call the action. Cincinnati at No. 16 Texas Tech (7 p.m., ESPN2) – The Bearcats look to build on their upset win at Allen Fieldhouse. Rich Hollenberg and King McClure are on assignment. 2 Arizona at Baylor (9 p.m., ESPN2) – The Wildcats look to continue their momentum after a huge win over Houston. Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham call the action. UCF at No. 19 BYU (11 p.m., ESPN2) – Star freshman AJ Dybantsa is averaging over 30 points-per-game in his last six games. Mike Monaco and Miles Simon call the game from Provo.

Super Tuesday tips off the week with a high-impact lineup: Saturday showdowns : ESPN’s Saturday lineup is one of the season’s premier slates with four matchups of ranked teams across the ACC, Big 12 and SEC: 11 Virginia at No. 1 Duke (noon, ESPN): Dave O’Brien , Cory Alexander 14 Kansas at No. 2 Arizona (4 p.m., ESPN): Jon Sciambi , Fran Fraschilla 17 Alabama at No. 22 Tennessee (6 p.m., ESPN): Karl Ravech , Jimmy Dykes 20 Arkansas at No. 7 Florida (8:30 p.m., ESPN): Dan Shulman , Jay Bilas , Kris Budden

: ESPN’s Saturday lineup is one of the season’s premier slates with four matchups of ranked teams across the ACC, Big 12 and SEC: College GameDay : College GameDay Covered by State Farm returns to Gainesville for the second consecutive season (10 a.m. ET, ESPN) as defending national champion Florida hosts Arkansas in the Saturday Prime This marks the show’s seventh visit to Gainesville and the Gators’ 11th appearance in a GameDay featured matchup. Florida is 8-2 in games played with GameDay on site, including 5-1 at home. Rece Davis hosts alongside analysts Jay Bilas , Andraya Carter , Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams , with reporting from Pete Thamel .

: College GameDay Covered by State Farm returns to Gainesville for the second consecutive season (10 a.m. ET, ESPN) as defending national champion Florida hosts Arkansas in the Saturday Prime This marks the show’s seventh visit to Gainesville and the Gators’ 11th appearance in a GameDay featured matchup. Florida is 8-2 in games played with GameDay on site, including 5-1 at home. hosts alongside analysts , , and , with reporting from . College networks spotlight : SEC Network and ACC Network will be home to several marquee matchups on Tuesday night. No. 11 Virginia hosts NC State (7 p.m., ACCN) and Kentucky, a current eight-seed in Joe Lunardi’s most recent Bracketology, travels to South Carolina (7 p.m., SECN). Plus, No. 22 Tennessee plays at Missouri (9 p.m., SECN) and Miami, also an eight-seed in Lunardi’s latest projection, and Florida State clash in an in-state rivalry matchup (9 p.m., ACCN).

: SEC Network and ACC Network will be home to several marquee matchups on Tuesday night. No. 11 Virginia hosts NC State (7 p.m., ACCN) and Kentucky, a current eight-seed in Joe Lunardi’s most recent Bracketology, travels to South Carolina (7 p.m., SECN). Plus, No. 22 Tennessee plays at Missouri (9 p.m., SECN) and Miami, also an eight-seed in Lunardi’s latest projection, and Florida State clash in an in-state rivalry matchup (9 p.m., ACCN). ESPN.com: This week on ESPN.com, Myron Medcalf examines how Darryn Peterson’s availability could shape Kansas’ March outlook. Plus, Jeff Borzello publishes his guide to the 2026 men’s college basketball coaching carousel on Wednesday and Paul Biancardi’s SC Next Top 100 Player Rankings and the Top 25 Recruiting classes will be updated on Friday, Feb 27.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 24-March 1):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule