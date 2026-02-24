ESPN’s men’s college basketball week tips off with four Top-25 showdowns and College GameDay in Gainesville
- Saturday slate highlighted by four matchups of ranked teams
- College GameDay live from Gainesville ahead of No. 20 Arkansas at defending national champion and No. 7 Florida
ESPN’s industry-leading men’s college basketball coverage rolls on with six consecutive days of action, Tuesday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, March 1, spotlighted by four matchups of ranked teams on Saturday and a marquee College GameDay Covered by State Farm destination in Gainesville.
The week’s coverage spans ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network, with additional games streaming on ESPN+, SECN+ and ACCNX. All games are available on the ESPN App.
Conference play from across the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, Missouri Valley, Sun Belt, West Coast Conference and more is featured throughout the week.
ESPN men’s basketball highlights (Feb. 24 – March 1):
- Super Tuesday Presented by Progressive Insurance: Super Tuesday tips off the week with a high-impact lineup:
- 1 Duke at Notre Dame (7 p.m., ESPN) – The Blue Devils hit the road following their statement win over previously top-ranked Michigan. Kevin Brown and Cory Alexander call the action.
- Cincinnati at No. 16 Texas Tech (7 p.m., ESPN2) – The Bearcats look to build on their upset win at Allen Fieldhouse. Rich Hollenberg and King McClure are on assignment.
- 2 Arizona at Baylor (9 p.m., ESPN2) – The Wildcats look to continue their momentum after a huge win over Houston. Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham call the action.
- UCF at No. 19 BYU (11 p.m., ESPN2) – Star freshman AJ Dybantsa is averaging over 30 points-per-game in his last six games. Mike Monaco and Miles Simon call the game from Provo.
- Saturday showdowns: ESPN’s Saturday lineup is one of the season’s premier slates with four matchups of ranked teams across the ACC, Big 12 and SEC:
- 11 Virginia at No. 1 Duke (noon, ESPN): Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander
- 14 Kansas at No. 2 Arizona (4 p.m., ESPN): Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla
- 17 Alabama at No. 22 Tennessee (6 p.m., ESPN): Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
- 20 Arkansas at No. 7 Florida (8:30 p.m., ESPN): Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden
- College GameDay: College GameDay Covered by State Farm returns to Gainesville for the second consecutive season (10 a.m. ET, ESPN) as defending national champion Florida hosts Arkansas in the Saturday Prime This marks the show’s seventh visit to Gainesville and the Gators’ 11th appearance in a GameDay featured matchup. Florida is 8-2 in games played with GameDay on site, including 5-1 at home. Rece Davis hosts alongside analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, with reporting from Pete Thamel.
- College networks spotlight: SEC Network and ACC Network will be home to several marquee matchups on Tuesday night. No. 11 Virginia hosts NC State (7 p.m., ACCN) and Kentucky, a current eight-seed in Joe Lunardi’s most recent Bracketology, travels to South Carolina (7 p.m., SECN). Plus, No. 22 Tennessee plays at Missouri (9 p.m., SECN) and Miami, also an eight-seed in Lunardi’s latest projection, and Florida State clash in an in-state rivalry matchup (9 p.m., ACCN).
- ESPN.com: This week on ESPN.com, Myron Medcalf examines how Darryn Peterson’s availability could shape Kansas’ March outlook. Plus, Jeff Borzello publishes his guide to the 2026 men’s college basketball coaching carousel on Wednesday and Paul Biancardi’s SC Next Top 100 Player Rankings and the Top 25 Recruiting classes will be updated on Friday, Feb 27.
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Feb. 24-March 1):
*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Tue, Feb 24
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Duke at Notre Dame
Kevin Brown, Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Cincinnati at No. 16 Texas Tech
Rich Hollenberg, King McClure
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at South Carolina
Kevin Fitzgerald, Perry Clark
|SECN
|7 p.m.
|NC State at No. 11 Virginia
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|No. 2 Arizona at Baylor
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Auburn at Oklahoma
Roy Philpott, Daymeon Fishback
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|No. 22 Tennessee at Missouri
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Miami at Florida State
John Schriffen, Debbie Antonelli
|ACCN
|11 p.m.
|UCF at No. 19 BYU
Mike Monaco, Miles Simon
|ESPN2
|Wed, Feb 25
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Boston College
Evan Lepler, Pat Bradley
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Florida at Texas
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Illinois State at Northern Iowa
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Georgia at No. 25 Vanderbilt
Mike Morgan, Rodney Terry
|SECN
|8 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Stanford
Dave Feldman, Ben Braun
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Texas A&M at No. 20 Arkansas
Dave O’Brien, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Mississippi State at No. 17 Alabama
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|LSU at Ole Miss
Richard Cross, Mark Wise
|SECN
|10 p.m.
|SMU at California
Roxy Bernstein, Austin Croshere
|ACCN
|11 p.m.
|Washington State at Loyola Marymount
Chris Sylvester, Jerod Haase
|ESPNU
|Thu, Feb 26
|7 p.m.
|Temple at Florida Atlantic
Joe Malfa, Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|High Point at Presbyterian
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Wichita State at Memphis
John Schriffen, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|Fri, Feb 27
|6 p.m.
|Yale at Cornell
Derek Jones, Noah Savage
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Dayton at George Washington
Mike Corey, John Giannini
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Akron at Kent State
Eric Rothman, Mark Adams
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at Marshall
Shawn Kenney, John Williams
|ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 28
|Noon
|No. 11 Virginia at No. 1 Duke
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|Noon
|Colorado at No. 5 Houston
Mike Monaco, Miles Simon
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Florida State at Georgia Tech
John Schriffen, Scott Williams
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|Missouri at Mississippi State
Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|No. 25 Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|No. 24 Louisville at Clemson
Kevin Brown, Randolph Childress
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at Miami
Evan Lepler, Terrence Oglesby
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Tennessee State at UT Martin
Robert Lee, Richie Schueler
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Georgia
Mike Morgan, Pat Bradley
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|No. 14 Kansas at No. 2 Arizona
Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Texas at Texas A&M
Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at California
Chris Sylvester, Jerod Haase
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|CIAA Championship
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|No. 17 Alabama at No. 22 Tennessee
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Liberty at Jacksonville State
Cooper Boardman, Emeka Okafor
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Oklahoma at LSU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Rodney Terry
|SECN
|6 p.m.
|SMU at Stanford
Roxy Bernstein, Ben Braun
|ACCN
|6:30 p.m.
|TCU at Kansas State
Mark Neely, King McClure
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 20 Arkansas at No. 7 Florida
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 18 North Carolina
Wes Durham, Dennis Scott
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Auburn
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s
Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham
|ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
James Westling, Corey Williams
|ESPN2
|Sun, Mar 1
|Noon
|Tulane at South Florida
Rich Hollenberg, Perry Clark
|ESPN2
|Noon
|North Texas at UAB
Ted Emrich, Chris Spatola
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Murray State at Bradley
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Saint Peter’s at Marist
Derek Jones, Tim Welsh
|ESPNU