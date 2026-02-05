LALIGA, Bundesliga, Eredivisie and Women’s Super League on ESPN networks this weekend
LALIGA Matchday 23: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid locked in close race for the title
Approaching Matchday 23, LALIGA action continues on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes as the battle at the top remains tight between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. On Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona host RCD Mallorca, live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, as the club looks to secure three crucial points to stay atop of the league standings. Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja and reporter Gemma Soler will call the match in English, with Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Bisca and reporter Moises Llorens on the Spanish call.
Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid travel to face Valencia CF on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Real Madrid enters the weekend chasing league leaders FC Barcelona. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and reporter Sid Lowe will provide English commentary, while Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Martin Ainstein will call the action in Spanish. ESPN FC pregame coverage will begin on ESPNEWS at 2:30 p.m.
LALIGA – Matchday 23:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Feb 6
|3 p.m.
|Celta Vigo vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+
|Sat, Feb 7
|8 a.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Oviedo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Barcelona vs. Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Elche
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Feb 8
|8 a.m.
|Alaves vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Levante
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Atletico Madrid vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Valencia vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Feb 9
|3 p.m.
|Villarreal vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga Matchday 21: FC Bayern München-TSG Hoffenheim in a top three matchup on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on the ESPN App
League leaders FC Bayern München host TSG Hoffenheim – currently the hottest team in the league with five straight wins — for the Bundesliga’s marquee fixture, Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on the ESPN App. Bayern’s attack is powered by star striker Harry Kane alongside dynamic playmakers Michael Olise and Luis Díaz as the reigning champions look to maintain their grip on the top of the table.
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at 1. FC Heidenheim vs. Hamburger SV, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, FC St. Pauli vs. VfB Stuttgart, 1. FSV Mainz vs. FC Augsburg and Sport-Club Freiburg vs. SV Werder Bremen.
Bundesliga – Matchday 21 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Feb 6
|3 p.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|Sat, Feb 7
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim vs. Hamburger SV
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC St. Pauli vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 8
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. stars and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App
PSV Eindhoven, led by American standouts Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest, sit clear atop the Eredivisie standings in pursuit of their third straight league title. On Sunday, the league-leading PSV will travel to take on FC Groningen at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+.
Matchday 22 Dutch Eredivise schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Sat, Feb 6
|10:30 a.m.
|NEC Nijmegen vs. Heracles Almelo
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb 7
|6:15 a.m.
|FC Utrecht vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax Amsterdam
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|FC Groningen vs. PSV Eindhoven
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Women’s Super League: Arsenal hosts league-leading Manchester City in a top four clash. Saturday at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN+
Women’s Super League top scorer Khadija Shaw and the league-leading Manchester City W.F.C. travel to London’s Emirates Stadium to face UEFA Women’s Champions League titleholders Arsenal WFC on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN+
WSL Matchday 15 on ESPN+ schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Sun, Feb 8
|7 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Manchester City
|ESPN+
|7 a.m.
|Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
|ESPN+
|9:25 a.m.
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
|ESPN+
*Subject to change