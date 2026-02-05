LALIGA, Bundesliga, Eredivisie and Women’s Super League on ESPN networks this weekend

LALIGA Matchday 23: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid locked in close race for the title

Approaching Matchday 23, LALIGA action continues on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes as the battle at the top remains tight between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. On Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona host RCD Mallorca, live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, as the club looks to secure three crucial points to stay atop of the league standings. Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja and reporter Gemma Soler will call the match in English, with Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Bisca and reporter Moises Llorens on the Spanish call.

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid travel to face Valencia CF on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Real Madrid enters the weekend chasing league leaders FC Barcelona. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and reporter Sid Lowe will provide English commentary, while Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Martin Ainstein will call the action in Spanish. ESPN FC pregame coverage will begin on ESPNEWS at 2:30 p.m.

LALIGA – Matchday 23 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Feb 6 3 p.m. Celta Vigo vs. Osasuna ESPN+ Sat, Feb 7 8 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Oviedo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Barcelona vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Sevilla vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Elche ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Feb 8 8 a.m. Alaves vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Athletic Club vs. Levante ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Atletico Madrid vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Valencia vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Mon, Feb 9 3 p.m. Villarreal vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 21: FC Bayern München-TSG Hoffenheim in a top three matchup on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on the ESPN App

League leaders FC Bayern München host TSG Hoffenheim – currently the hottest team in the league with five straight wins — for the Bundesliga’s marquee fixture, Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on the ESPN App. Bayern’s attack is powered by star striker Harry Kane alongside dynamic playmakers Michael Olise and Luis Díaz as the reigning champions look to maintain their grip on the top of the table.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at 1. FC Heidenheim vs. Hamburger SV, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, FC St. Pauli vs. VfB Stuttgart, 1. FSV Mainz vs. FC Augsburg and Sport-Club Freiburg vs. SV Werder Bremen.

Bundesliga – Matchday 21 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Feb 6 3 p.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ Sat, Feb 7 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim vs. Hamburger SV ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ Sun, Feb 8 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+

*Subject to change

Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. stars and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App

PSV Eindhoven, led by American standouts Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest, sit clear atop the Eredivisie standings in pursuit of their third straight league title. On Sunday, the league-leading PSV will travel to take on FC Groningen at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

Matchday 22 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, Feb 6 10:30 a.m. NEC Nijmegen vs. Heracles Almelo ESPN+ Sun, Feb 7 6:15 a.m. FC Utrecht vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax Amsterdam ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. FC Groningen vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+

*Subject to change

Women’s Super League: Arsenal hosts league-leading Manchester City in a top four clash. Saturday at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Women’s Super League top scorer Khadija Shaw and the league-leading Manchester City W.F.C. travel to London’s Emirates Stadium to face UEFA Women’s Champions League titleholders Arsenal WFC on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN+

WSL Matchday 15 on ESPN+ schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sun, Feb 8 7 a.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester City ESPN+ 7 a.m. Liverpool vs. Aston Villa ESPN+ 9:25 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea ESPN+

*Subject to change