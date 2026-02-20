New leader in LALIGA, top five matchup in the Bundesliga, highlight soccer on ESPN networks this weekend

LALIGA Matchday 25: Real Madrid at Osasuna; FC Barcelona hosts Levante in close race for the LALIGA title

A pivotal moment in the tight 2025-26 LALIGA title race unfolded after Matchday 24, as Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid overtook FC Barcelona at the top spot in the standings. The two clubs return to Matchday 25 action this weekend locked in one of the closest title races in recent years at this point.

On Saturday, Real Madrid head to El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain, to face CA Osasuna, live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 12:30 p.m. ET. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and reporter Sid Lowe will have the call in English, with Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Kempes on the Spanish broadcast.

FC Barcelona, which held the No. 1 position for eight consecutive matchdays through Monday, hosts Levante UD Sunday, at 10:15 a.m. ET, on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja and reporter Gemma Soler will call the match in English, with Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Moises Llorens on the Spanish broadcast.

LALIGA – Matchday 25 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Feb 20 3 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Elche ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Feb 21 8 a.m. Real Sociedad vs. Oviedo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Betis vs. Rayo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Ca Osasuna vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Athletico de Madrid vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Feb 22 8 a.m. Getafe vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Barcelona vs. Levante ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Villarreal vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Feb 23 3 p.m. Alaves vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga Matchday 23: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund at 12:30 p.m. ET on the ESPN App

RB Leipzig host Borussia Dortmund in a matchup between top five teams is the Bundesliga’s marquee Matchday 23 showdown on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. With crucial points at stake in the race for Champions League places, Leipzig will lean on their high-energy attack led by Loïs Openda, while Dortmund looks to make a statement behind the firepower of Serhou Guirassy and the creativity of Julian Brandt.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Augsburg, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, FC Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, and 1. FC Köln vs. TSG Hoffenheim.

Bundesliga – Matchday 21 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Feb 20 2:30 p.m. 1. FSV Mainz vs. Hamburger SV ESPN+ Sat, Feb 21 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ Sun, Feb 22 11:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. 1. FC Heidenheim vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+

*Subject to change

Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. stars and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App

U.S. stars Ricardo Pepi, Sergiño Dest and PSV Eindhoven currently sit on a 14-point lead at the top of the Eredivisie, making the Eindhoven-based club clear runaway favorites to win a third consecutive Dutch title. With 59 points from 23 matches – well ahead of second-placed Feyenoord – PSV looks to continue its dominance this season hosting Heerenveen, Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on the ESPN App.

Matchday 24 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, Feb 21 12:45 p.m. PSV Eindhoven vs. Heerenveen ESPN+ 3 p.m. Ajax Amsterdam vs. NEC Nijmegen ESPN+ Sun, Feb 22 10:45 a.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Sparta Rotterdam ESPN+ 2 p.m. Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Telstar ESPN+

*Subject to change