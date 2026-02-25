PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App begins Florida Swing with Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Four-day coverage of the Cognizant Classic begins Thursday, Feb. 26, at 6:45 a.m. ET on the ESPN App

Every shot from Brooks Koepka’s third start in return to PGA TOUR included as part of early round Marquee & Featured Groups coverage

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App’s coverage of the 2026 season travels to the East Coast for the start of the Florida Swing with this week’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, beginning Thursday, Feb. 26, at 6:45 a.m. ET, from Palm Beach Gardens. Coverage continues through the Final Round on Sunday, featuring all the action from PGA National Resort.

Featured Groups

Nine-time PGA TOUR winner Brooks Koepka tees off in his third start since his return to the TOUR. He’ll be joined by Will Zalatoris and Daniel Berger as part of Thursday and Friday’s Marquee and Featured Groups coverage with every shot from the trio available on the ESPN App.

Three-time PGA TOUR winner Shane Lowry, fresh off his TGL win with The Bay Golf Club on Tuesday night, looks to build on his three top-five finishes at the Cognizant Classic in his last four appearances as part of early round coverage.

Featured Holes

Fans will be able to see all the action across PGA National Resort’s par-3 lineup, including two of the three holes that make up the signature Bear Trap with 15 and 17.

*Will move to individual feeds beginning at 2 p.m.

**PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

Michael Skarka ([email protected]) | Kevin Ota ([email protected])