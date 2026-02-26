This week’s ‘I Scored a Touchdown’ story: Devin Hester, the Super Bowl’s 154th player to reach the endzone, a historic moment in Super Bowl XLI

Second player featured in ESPN’s new “Year of the Super Bowl” weekly content initiative; airing through February 28

Hester is the only player to return an opening kickoff for a touchdown at a Super Bowl

I Scored a Touchdown: Devin Hester, the second weekly installment of ESPN’s new “Year of the Super Bowl” content initiative, premiered Sunday, Feb. 22, and will air across various ESPN programs through Saturday, Feb. 28.

The three-minute feature focuses on the Chicago Bears’ Devin Hester, the 154th player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl, and his memorable Super Bowl XLI-opening touchdown. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was the first and is still the only player in NFL history to return the opening kickoff of a Super Bowl for a touchdown.

“I knew that if I got my hands on the ball, there was nobody that was going to tackle me,” Hester says in the video feature. “My biggest concern was, ‘Please Lord, just let them kick it to me.”

New York Giants wide receiver David Tyree — the 159th player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl — was the first story featured. Best known for his iconic helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII, the series highlights Tyree’s often overlooked touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter that gave the Giants a 10–7 lead. That feature can be seen HERE.

Next up, ESPN will premiere I Scored a Touchdown: Steve Smith Sr. on Sunday, March 1.

About I Scored a Touchdown

Part of ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl, I Scored a Touchdown is a storytelling series that revisits a player’s biggest moment on the biggest stage in sports — told in their own words.

Sixty-one stories in advance of Super Bowl LXI, each centered on a firsthand account from a player who reached the end zone when it mattered most. From superstars to role players, Pro Football Hall of Famers to unsung heroes, household names to players whose defining moment came under the brightest lights, these stories capture one of sport’s greatest achievements.

These powerful short-form features will roll out across ESPN shows, unveiled primarily on a weekly basis in the lead-up to Super Bowl LXI — ESPN’s first Super Bowl production.

