Two exclusive NHL games this week on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Tuesday on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu: Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday Battle of Florida Between Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m.

The Point returns Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

All NHL on ESPN games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

28 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The NHL season continues this week with two exclusive games across ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Tuesday, Feb. 2, as the Buffalo Sabres and Tage Thompson take on the Atlantic Division-leading Tampa Bay Lightning and Nikita Kucherov at 7:30 p.m. ET.

On Thursday – the last exclusive game before the Winter Olympic break – Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers face the Lightning and Jake Guentzel in The Battle of Florida at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Throughout Thursday’s game coverage, NHL insider/reporter Emily Kaplan will be reporting from Milan, Italy with the latest on the Olympics.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tue, Feb 2 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Buffalo Sabres at

Tampa Bay Lightning Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ray Ferraro Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal Thu, Feb 5 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: John Buccigross Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ray Ferraro Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Emily Kaplan

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

