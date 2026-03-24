ABC delivers third most-viewed NHL game this season

Saturday’s Bruins-Red Wings game averaged 1.3M viewers, +51% vs. last season’s NHL on ABC average

Through 37 games, NHL on ESPN networks is averaging 800K viewers, +26% YoY

The 2025-26 NHL season on ESPN networks continued Saturday with an Original Six matchup between the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings, delivering ABC’s third most-viewed NHL game this season. The matchup averaged 1.3M viewers (peak:1.5M), +51% vs. last season’s NHL on ABC average.

Through 37 games, the NHL on ESPN networks is averaging 800K viewers, +26% YoY.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742